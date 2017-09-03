Candidates qualify for municipal elections

JACKSON

Four candidates are running for the Ward Seven city council post, a seat that is being vacated by longtime Councilwoman Margaret Barrett-Simon. And in Ward One, Ashby Foote will cruise through the Republican primaries unchallenged, but will face an independent candidate in the general election.

Ten candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination for mayor, including incumbent Mayor Tony Yarber, Supervisor Robert Graham, Chowke Antar Lumumba, Monroe Jackson, Sidney Gladney, Antrione Evans, Sen. John Horhn, Jessie Jones, Ronnie Crudup and Brian Reynolds.

Three independents are seeking the city’s top elected post: Gwen Ward Osborne Chapman, Kenneth Swarts and Jaclyn Mask. Two Republicans are running: Jason Wells and Walter Slone.

In Ward Seven, the race will be decided in the Democratic primary.

That contest will feature four who are vying for the spot: Virgi Lindsay, Ladarion Ammons, Patrick Edmond and Bruce Burton.

No Republicans or independents were seeking the post, according to city records.

In Ward One, Foote will face William Jordan, an independent.

The party primaries are May 2, and the general election is June 6, according to the Mississippi secretary of state’s Web site.

If needed, a run-off will be held on May 16.

For a complete list of candidates, visit northsidesun.com.

MADISON/RIDGELAND

Republican candidates for mayor of Ridgeland include current Mayor Gene McGee and Ford Patton.

Current Alderman at Large D.I. Smith is running as a Republican candidate. Poteat Medley is running as Smith’s Democratic opponent.

Ken Heard, Ward 1 alderman, is running unopposed. Heard is running as a Republican.

Ward 2 Republican candidates include current alderman and Mayor Pro Tempore Chuck Gautier, Linda Davis and Stephen Webb. Willie Toles is running as a Democrat.

Ward 3 Alderman Kevin Holder and Ward 4 Alderman Brian Ramsey are running unopposed as Republican candidates for their current positions.

Scott Jones, current Ward 5 alderman, is running as a Republican against Republican candidate William Lee.

Ward 6 Alderman Wesley Hamlin, Republican, is running against Republican candidate Raymond Smith and Democratic candidate Barbara Ann Bluntson.

For Madison mayor, Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler is running against challengers Matt Armstrong and John Bell Crosby.

Current Alderman at Large Warren Strain is running against Myles Cross.

For Ward 1, current Alderman Tawanna Tatum is running unopposed.

Pat Peeler, current Ward 2 alderman, is running against Dobson Bowdon.

Kenneth Jacobs, current Ward 3 alderman, is running against Jay Witcher.

Current Ward 4 Alderman and Mayor Pro Tempore Steve Hickock is running against John Howland and Jacob Smith.

Although candidate Smith turned in his qualifying papers, the city has not been advised whether the Democratic executive committee has voted on his qualifying papers.

For Ward 5, Alderman Michael Hudgins is running unopposed.

Current Ward 6 Alderman Guy Bowering is running against Rachael Elmore.

Qualifying papers for both Ridgeland and Madison were due Friday, March 3.