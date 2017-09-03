Madison officials approve site plan for new retail center; 2018 opening date planned

A new development is coming to Madison. The mayor and board of aldermen recently approved a site plan for Crawford Farms, a retail center that will be located close to Madison Avenue.

City officials approved the first phase site plan and preliminary plat on Tuesday, February 21. The first phase will consist of two retailers in a 119,000-square-foot space.

John Michael Holtmann, principal of Duckworth Realty Inc., said he cannot release the names of the retailers at this point. Duckworth Realty is the company developing the retail center.

According to the Madison County Journal, the two retailers will include Hobby Lobby and Academy Sports.

“We’ve had a tremendous amount of interest even in this early stage from both retailers located in the state and others that aren’t in Mississippi right now,” said Holtmann.

The first phase of the development will open in the first quarter of 2018. The retail component of the development could accommodate plus or minus 250,000 square feet.

“The design and architecture will be in keeping with other similar projects in Madison,” Holtmann said. “Our experience with the city has been great.”

The development will be located on 38 acres near Madison Avenue.

In December, city officials approved to extend Welch Farms Road, along which the new retail center will be located.

Welch Farms Road currently intersects with Mississippi Highway 463.

“There’s vacant property on the south end (of Welch Farms Road)… This is just east of Lowe’s, in the tree area,” Chad Wages, Madison public works director, said in a previous Sun article. “The developer is paying for road access to the development that parallels Grandview Boulevard from 463 to Madison Avenue.”

The city will pay for the portion of the road located on city property, but will need to acquire rights of way adjacent to Liberty Park.

“The city is paying for the south portion of the road, and the developer is paying for the north portion,” said Wages. “The new north-south corridor should help traffic.”

Pickering Engineering is designing the city’s side of the road.

The entire road should stretch about a mile and will start at four lanes before transitioning to three lanes on the south (city’s) half of the road.

The city’s budget for roadway construction should be between $1.8 million and $2.5 million, according to Wages.

“We’re estimating plus or minus $2.1 million.”