Supervisors say no to resolution

The future of a $13 million road plan is uncertain after a resolution to borrow $10 milllion failed.

Madison County supervisors have denied the consideration of a resolution to borrow $10 million to fund paving roads.

The resolution was denied during a February board of supervisors meeting after District 5 Supervisor Paul Griffin abstained from voting. This left a tied vote. At least three votes were needed to approve it. District 3 Supervisor Gerald Steen and District 4 Supervisor David Bishop approved the resolution; District 1 Supervisor Sheila Jones and District 2 Supervisor Trey Baxter, board president, voted against.

Griffin refused to vote because earlier in the meeting supervisors denied his requests for funding trails in his district.

Concerned about increased debt for the county, Baxter and Jones denied support for the resolution. Baxter also wanted to wait to find out the outcome of a current lawsuit involving Parkway East Public Improvement District. The lawsuit could saddle taxpayers with an addittional $22 million in debt.

Bishop offered the option to borrow up to $8 million instead of $10 million.

“Let’s make it $8 million,” Bishop said in a motion.

“I feel like this was hastily put together and we need to take our time and be cautious, considering where we are,” said Baxter.

The county also has a $50 million road plan under way.

The road plan was approved in a January board meeting. No funding options were discussed for the $51.3 million. “Officially we’re supposed to have a four-year plan, but what I handed you goes five years because of some of the projects like Bozeman Road and Reunion,” said Dan Gaillet, county engineer.

Steen made the motion to approve the county’s road plan.

Jones seconded. “I’m very happy we’re doing a long-term road plan like the statute requires,” she said.

“I think we’re knocking out some pretty important projects like Distribution Drive and Bozeman Road for sure,” said Baxter.

The board unanimously approved the $51.3 million five-year plan.