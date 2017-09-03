Costco Hearing March 20

Residents opposed to the Ridgeland Costco will soon have their day in court.

An appeal of an April 2016 zoning amendment by the city of Ridgeland is slated to go before Judge John Emfinger on March 20.

The case is slated to be heard at 1 p.m., at the Madison County Circuit Court in Canton, according to the Madison County Circuit Clerk’s office.

The appeal was filed last April, after the Ridgeland Board of Aldermen approved changes to the city’s C-2 zoning ordinance to allow for remote service stations.

Opponents say the zoning cleared the way for a Costco Wholesale store, which will be located on Highland Colony Parkway.

Developers have already begun clearing land for the development. They will be an anchor store for the third phase of Renaissance at Colony Park.