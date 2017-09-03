Eubanks Creek Update

Two projects designed to address flood control in Fondren are still in the design phase.

Last year, the city brought on Stantec Consulting Services and SOL Engineering to draw up plans to improve drainage along two sections of Eubanks Creek.

Engineers with the firms are now attempting to identify easements needed for the projects to move forward.

“Once all of the property owners have been identified for obtaining temporary construction easements, we then can try to formulate a construction schedule,” said Director of Communications Shelia Byrd.

It was not known how many easements would be needed.

It was also unclear how the projects would be funded.

The design phases are being paid for with the city’s special infrastructure sales tax.

The one-percent oversight commission signed off on the Eubanks improvements as part of its first-year master plan. However, no funds had been approved for the actual construction.

“Once the design is complete, a construction budget will be generated to forward to the commission for funds,” Byrd said.

Design work is expected to cost just under $600,000. Stantec received a contract not to exceed $387,000, while SOL received one not to exceed $202,000.

Stantec will design a project for the section of the creek running from Eagle Avenue to North State Street, to curb flooding along Choctaw Avenue, said Acting Infrastructure Manager Charles Williams.

SOL will draw up plans for the creek from Forest Avenue to Northside Drive.