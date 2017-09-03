Overlay Project Under Way

The Highland Colony Parkway and Reunion overlay project should start soon.

During the February 22 Madison County Board of Supervisors meeting, County Engineer Dan Gaillet presented the project schedule to the board.

“In the last board meeting, the board issued authorization to proceed to APAC Engineering for the paving of Reunion and Highland Colony Parkway,” said Gaillet. “The 150-day project started on February 27.”

The Highland Colony overlay will stretch from the roundabout at the intersection of Old Agency Road to West County Line Road. The Reunion Boulevard overlay will stretch from Mississippi Highway 463 to Madison Station Elementary School.

Gaillet said the team will begin by setting up traffic control, which will be present throughout the project.

“In April, we’ll move toward making base repairs and fixing curb and gutter. The plan is to start at Reunion and move over to Highland Colony.”

Paving and leveling will begin in July and continue through November. Permanent striping will take place throughout the months of October and November.

“If weather is an issue or not an issue, the schedule can move around a little bit,” Gaillet said. “But right now with the project, they’ve got 150 days to complete the project.”

District 3 Supervisor Gerald Steen voiced his concern about how long the project has been on the books.

“We don’t want more days added on in November for bad weather. This thing has been dragging on long enough.”

In August of last year, the county bid out the $4 million project and awarded it to APAC. However, the board had to wait on the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) approval of the bid winner.

“It’s MDOT money, so we’re going through their process,” said Gaillet in a previous Sun article. “They have to confirm the bids and give permission to the county to move to the next phase, which is construction.”

The $4,342,628.50 project includes an overlay of Highland Colony and Reunion Parkway.

The $4 million is part of $6 million that has been awarded to the county from MDOT, although the county hasn’t decided where the rest of the $6 million will best be spent, said Gaillet.