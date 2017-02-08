Back to school

Students and administrators preparing for new year

School is about to begin for another year, and administrators, teachers and students are gearing up for what the 2017-2018 academic year has to offer.

New teachers, administrators and technology will help guide students as they continue to develop and grow in schools and academic centers across the Northside.

On August 7, St. Joseph, St. Anthony, and St. Richard Catholic schools will be returning to class.

Four-hundred and 10 students will be starting at St. Joseph Catholic School, as well as 12 new faculty and staff members.

New hires include John Banks, Pat Frascogna, Scott Trousdale, Bo Bradberry, Michael Howell, Elyssa Lambert, Kathryn Sckiets, Meggan Windham, Kori Marascalco, Michael Hrivnack, Vickie Runnels and Tricia Harris.

Among other improvements, St. Joe students will see a renovated administration building and a new gym floor. “The students are really going to notice the gym,” Dena Kinsey, St. Joe head of school said. “It has all new tile, and the floor has been redone with our logo and name in it … It looks completely different.”

The school is also updating the football stadium, which should be completed this fall. The stadium will have new bleachers on the visitor’s side, updated bathrooms, a new sound system, and upgraded press box.

This year, 278 students will attend St. Anthony, an increase from the 270 students last year. Three new teachers have been added, Laura Stringer, Lindsay Naegele and Ashley Crandall.

“We upgraded our computer lab with 22 new all-in-one touch screen lab PCs,” said Kristian Beatty, St. Anthony development director. “We also added six new Promethean Touch ActivPanels to classrooms to finish the Promethean panel upgrade in all classrooms.” Jennifer David, the new head of school at St. Richard Catholic School will welcome 230 students and four new faculty members. They include Tammy Conrad, Wendi Shearer, Madeline Weisenberger, and Dwyane Demmin.

Along with minor improvements, the school has been working on the STREAM (science, technology, religion, engineering, arts and math) lab.

“The biggest thing is the new STREAM lab that will hopefully be ready when school starts,” David said.

On August 8, Murrah and The Redeemer School will return for the 2017-2018 academic year. Murrah High School will have 11 new teachers. Currently, those faculty members “are still going through the hiring process,” said Sherwin Johnson, communications specialist at Jackson Public Schools. “I cannot release their names as they are not officially employed as of yet.”

Students were also in the process of registering at press time, so Johnson could not give an accurate number that will attend Murrah.

The Redeemer School, which added a fourth grade this year, will have an additional 15 students, bringing the total enrollment to 90.

To accommodate that growth, tseveral new teachers and administrators were hired: Donna Robins, Jule Hillary, Adrian Manning, Constance Burwell, Madison Pennaman and Morgan Gallon.

For advancement in technology, Redeemer has built in more computer time. “We’re trying to include it at various levels,” Dyson said. “Computer literacy hasn’t been as big of a focus in our school as in previous years.”

All Madison County schools start August 9.

Madison Central will have 1,303 students and four new teachers, according to Madison County Schools communication director Gene Wright. New teachers include Maria Dahmash, Pam Davis, Ariel Davis and Lynn Wilbanks.

Germantown will have 1,138 students, “an increase of approximately 60 students,” said Germantown head of school Wesley Quick.

Some of the changes Germantown students will see include new picnic benches at the softball and baseball fields, gated and reserved seating at the football stadium, and new landscaping.

New hires include Justin Adair, Taylor Good, Michael Guidry, Aimee Scribner, Joshua Craft, Jennifer Ford, Missy Tanner, Nikki Musgrove, and Khaleah Naylor.

Ridgeland High School is welcoming 903 students, as well as three new faculty: Alia Elkhatib, Trey Butts and John Morgan.

“We have also expanded our robotics program at Ridgeland High School” Wright said.

Christ Covenant School and Jackson Academy will begin classes August 10.

Christ Covenant will welcome 386 students this year. Eight new faculty members were added: Ashley Matthews, Mary Kelly Branning, Clint Pentecost, Lesley Saucier, Ryen Combest, Betsy Bowers, Rebecca Vaughan and Emily Creel.

The school has two special projects nearing completion. “We have been re-configuring our school library on our third floor to accommodate a meeting area for students and staff alike, as well as two new offices,” Haynie said. “We are (also) building an outdoor learning pavilion in memory of long time CCS friend and supporter, Mr. Jack Laws.”

When 1,200 students return to Jackson Academy they will see a variety of improvements including new drinking fountains, park updates and more.

“We’re replacing all drinking fountains with new filtered drinking fountains,” said Patti Wade, director of marketing and communications at Jackson Academy. “We’re updating Ashley Park, which houses JA’s ropes course....”

Preschool renovations will feature new furnishings and learning spaces, including additional Hokki stools, ergonomic seating designed to allow students freedom of movement during certain classroom activities.

Nineteen fulltime faculty and staff members have been hired in divisions including chemistry, English, geometry, and lower school and kindergarten teachers. Brandt Walker has been named the associate athletic director.

For technology improvements, JA now offers Raider Network on Demand, a library of professionally-produced videos of school events. “This service not only offers video from the current school year, it is also making available video archives dating back multiple decades,” Wade said.

When Jackson Prep’s 842 students return August 11, they will see multiple upgrades and improvements designed to enhance their education and safety, according to Ryan Sherman, Prep director of communications.

“Over the summer, 12 classrooms were renovated to offer enhanced institutional support,” Sherman said. “The upgraded facilities feature new collaborative desks, which support creative teamwork by encouraging classroom communication and the exchange of ideas in a shared space.”

Prep’s office of college counseling was also renovated to offer a more open and accessible environment to students.

With the support of the Athletic Booster Club, the girls’ athletic facilities were updated.

“Prep’s practice facility, the Manning Center, will receive a new look this fall as the foyer area will be updated to reflect all Prep sports and highlight Prep athletes, who have advanced to the next level of athletic competition,” Sherman said.

Prep will have 18 new teachers staff members: Mollie Blair, Matt Butts, Brian Fugler, Chris Goodman, Pollyann Watters, Drew Wilson, Tim Wise, Katie Bonds, Kathryn Shuff, Alix Zachow, Cori Ciaccio, Haley Toler, Beth Watts, Silvia Page, Gracie Chesnut, Temperence Jones, Alyssa Finneyfrock and Jina Smith.

First Presbyterian Day School (FPDS) is welcoming 675 students back to school. School begins on August 14 for k5 through sixth grades, followed by the first day of school for k3 and k4 students August 15.

The school has two major additions this year.

“First is the opening of our k3 and k4 five-day program, led by new preschool director Cathy Miller,” said Gary Herring, head of school. “This addition created the need for extensive renovations at FPDS, as we added a preschool center with eight classrooms with all new furnishings and equipment that will house 100 students and 16 teachers and assistants, along with a brand-new playground outside specifically for this age group.”

Secondly, the school has launched an academic immersion model for students participating in the dyslexia program. For technology, First Pres can take full advantage of their Idea Lab this year.

“In the fall of 2015, our traditional computer lab was renovated and converted to an Idea Lab, meant to engage students in project-based learning,” Herring said.

New hires include Shannon Blakely, Hasina Brown, Ann Claridge Chestnut, Chrissy Maggio, Tina Oates, Molly Reid, Anna Splaingard, Jennifer Higginbotham, Sarah Denney, Marlene Sykes, Cindy Wilks, Ainsley Bjernegarrd, Jean Hurst, Molly Lowry, Susan Smith, Abram Hernandez, Sara Riles, Allison Grubbs, Camille Hassell, Elizabeth Brown, Connie Cade and Julie Hoeniges.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School has a stable enrollment from last year, welcoming 1,150 school-wide for the 2017-2018 academic year. Students will return August 14.

“The biggest addition … is the opening of the Athletics and Recreation Center (ARC), a state-of-the-art facility directly benefiting all students,” said Lauren McMillin, director of alumni and public relations.

The new building will include a full-sized competition court and a full-size multi-purpose court, which provides the school with enough space to host basketball and volleyball tournaments.

The 65,000 square-foot ARC also includes team meeting rooms, classrooms and coaches’ offices.

Technology upgrades at St. Andrew’s include a new Web site, which “provides a streamlined approach and easier accessibility for both students and parents,” McMillin said.

For faculty and administration changes, Tim Alford is returning to the north campus to become head of the middle school, where he was formerly a middle school teacher. Marcia Poole will serve as the interim head of the lower school, where she was previously an early childhood teacher.

Johnny Nichols will be joining the athletic department as the head football coach. Meagan Denney is transitioning from her position as the upper school administrative assistant to the assistant director of athletics.

Madison-Ridgeland Academy, New Summit School and The Education Center were unavailable for comment at press time.