State waiting for advisory panel before drawing up CCID infrastructure plan

State officials won’t begin drawing up plans on how to use millions of dollars in new infrastructure monies for Jackson until an advisory panel is in place and it begins meeting.

“It’s early in the process, but DFA will meet with the advisory committee before formulating a plan,” said DFA Director of Communications Chuck McIntosh.

DFA is the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration, and is charged with implementing projects in the “capitol complex improvement district” (CCID).

The district was created during the 2017 legislative session. It includes parts of Northeast Jackson, Fondren and Belhaven and takes in many of the state-owned properties in the capital city.

According to the legislation, funds will be set aside each year beginning in 2018 to fund infrastructure improvements within it.

The CCID was set up, in part, to help the cash-strapped city address its road, water and sewer needs, and to offset the loss in property tax revenues from state-owned properties.

More than 30 percent of properties in downtown Jackson are owned by the state. The city must provide services, such as fire and police protection, to the facilities, but the state pays no property taxes to help cover those costs.

In the first year, approximately $3.2 million will be allocated for improvements in the district. In year two, the state will allocate $7 million for district projects, and from year three onward, $11 million annually will be set aside.

The allocations will be based on a percentage of the annual sales tax collections made in the capital city, and will not affect the diversions the city already receives.

Funds can be used for street, bridge and drainage work, water and sewer main replacements, and the installation of street lights and traffic signals, among other things.

A portion must also go to the city’s police department.

DFA is responsible for drawing up a plan on how to spend the money, and for bringing on contractors to do the work.

A nine-member panel will be appointed to advise DFA, and will include two members appointed by the governor and one member each named by the mayor of Jackson, the city’s public works director, the lieutenant governor, speaker of the House, president of Jackson State University and vice chancellor of health affairs for the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

DFA also must coordinate plans with the city of Jackson on projects when possible, according to the legislation establishing the district.

EPA Executive Director Laura Jackson recently began reaching out to those leaders to begin making appointments to the board. She hopes the board can begin meeting in the fourth quarter, McIntosh said.