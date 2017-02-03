Madison to install security cameras at Strawberry Patch

Thu, 03/02/2017 - 3:11pm by Megan Phillips

Strawberry Patch Park will be getting security cameras soon. City officials approved the motion to during the board of aldermen meeting on February 7 to install the cameras in the coming months.

According to Capt. Kevin Newman of the Madison Police Department, about 20 cameras will be installed in the parking lot and walking trail area.

“Basically, we’re getting additional security,” he said. “The cameras in the parking lot and park area will feed back to the department.”

Newman said the cameras will act as a deterrent for possible criminal activity as well as an investigative aid if anything were to happen.

Late last year, the city experienced two vehicle break ins in the Strawberry Patch parking lot.

“We just wanted to take things up a notch security wise,” said Newman.

Strawberry Patch will be the only park in Madison with security cameras for its patrons, but Newman said the city is considering adding cameras in other areas in the future.

“We’re looking at expanding the use of security cameras at other city parks and locations,” he said.

According to Susan Crandall, finance and administration director of Madison, the vendor for the cameras is Cable Tech Services, and the cameras will cost approximately $43,357.

  • 420 reads

Obituaries:

Mary Holder Tew

Mary Holder Tew of Ridgeland, 86, former resident of Laurel, died  February 4 at St. Dominic... READ MORE

Robert E. Brown
Dorothy Taylor
Mary Belle Colbert Douglass
John Mitchell Bower
Linda Jones Barnette Lewis

Church

Eagle project

Eagle Scout Tyler Gray of Troop 164 Madison,... READ MORE

New Eagles
Earn Eagle
Giving tree
Eagle Scout
Earn Eagle

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM

Events:

Abilities

Ross Bjork, athletic director of the University of Mississippi, recently spoke to the Rotary... READ MORE

DESSERT FIRST
About children
Welcome luncheon
Guide dogs
Doctor of the day