Madison to install security cameras at Strawberry Patch

Strawberry Patch Park will be getting security cameras soon. City officials approved the motion to during the board of aldermen meeting on February 7 to install the cameras in the coming months.

According to Capt. Kevin Newman of the Madison Police Department, about 20 cameras will be installed in the parking lot and walking trail area.

“Basically, we’re getting additional security,” he said. “The cameras in the parking lot and park area will feed back to the department.”

Newman said the cameras will act as a deterrent for possible criminal activity as well as an investigative aid if anything were to happen.

Late last year, the city experienced two vehicle break ins in the Strawberry Patch parking lot.

“We just wanted to take things up a notch security wise,” said Newman.

Strawberry Patch will be the only park in Madison with security cameras for its patrons, but Newman said the city is considering adding cameras in other areas in the future.

“We’re looking at expanding the use of security cameras at other city parks and locations,” he said.

According to Susan Crandall, finance and administration director of Madison, the vendor for the cameras is Cable Tech Services, and the cameras will cost approximately $43,357.