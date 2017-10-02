Stephanie Coleman Complaint

Check out the complaints against Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber and other employees filed in U.S. District Court. The complaint was filed by former EBO Officer Stephanie Coleman and alleges sexual misconduct and pay to play allegations.

Click on the link below to read the entire document.

