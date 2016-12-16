Ashby Foote on challenges facing city

Ashby Foote has been Ward One councilman for about a year. He recently spoke with the Sun about his first year on the council and challenges facing the city.

Is there anything that has surprised you about serving?

“One of upsides is the young leadership on the city council. It has been very good and should encourage the people of Jackson. Tyrone Hendrix, Melvin Priester, De’Keither Stamps – I think they’re all really focused and diligent in the way they go about their duties. They are past the school of politics of resentment and aggrievement that hold the city back. Even though we may disagree on how to solve problems, we agree most of the time on what the serious problems are (facing the city).”

What are those problems?

“From a financial standpoint, we’ve got big liabilities in front of us from the EPA, from the (sewer) consent decree issues that are going to take a lot of financing over the next 20 to 30 years to resolve. We’ve got issues with the water billing department, issues working with (other) communities. We have to do a better job of working with the state in a way we can be partners and help improve the prospects of the capital city. We can make a lot of improvements there. In some cases, we have personality issues and in some cases there is an unwillingness to sit down, look each other in the eye, and discuss the issues we both face.”

Has Jackson gone broke?

“We don’t have to go broke. We can get through this, but if we don’t address these issues head on in a meaningful way, there is certainly the possibility that we could go broke.”

According to the city’s last audit, Jackson was near its debt limit, but we have a billion dollars in infrastructure needs. How do we invest in that?

“We’ve got to deal with the issues at hand. Rather than talk about the billion dollars in infrastructure needs, we need to talk about the day-to-day business – we’re not doing a good job on the collections we’ve already got.”

How do you turn that around?

“It’s a management issue. If you look at our water department, we have serious issues in shortfalls in collections. I think the mayor has done a poor job of holding people accountable in his chain of command in a way that corrects the problems we have. We have a problem with collections, and he doesn’t change the people we have overseeing the collection department.”

Is that because they’re political appointments?

“I don’t know. I’m just baffled he seems to not make the efforts necessary to make corrections in the chain of command where the shortcomings are.”

What are your thoughts on going to a city manager form of government?

“Well, I don’t think our problem is we’ve got the wrong form of government. The first step is to define the problem. If you don’t define it correctly, you have very little chance of solving it. I wouldn’t define (form of government) as the problem. The problem is not having the right people in the different positions and holding those people accountable to do the job. Now that’s not to say that the city manager form of government might be a little better way to go, but it’s a copout to say that changing the form of government and everything will be OK. If you don’t’ have the right manager, it will be just as messed up as it is now.”

“Just take, as an example, the water and sewer department. Last year, the original budget called for us to make $80 million in revenue for water and sewer. When we sat down in August, with a month and a half to go (in the budget year), the numbers they gave us for July showed we had collections of around $54 million, which put us $16 million short of where we should have been. We’re not collecting near the money (we should be). Our collection rate was around 85 percent, while the national average (for water departments) is around 99 percent. (Improving collections) would go a long way to solve the fiscal issues we have on an annual basis.”

Why is there such a shortfall?

“We’ve got any number of reasons. People aren’t being billed. People (tell me) they’re not getting a bill, and I forward that information to the city and nothing is getting corrected. The city is not proactively fixing the system. You have people who straight-pipe, who have themselves or somebody else run PVC pipe around the meter, so water comes into the house but bypasses the water meters.”

How do you catch those individuals?

“That’s a good question. Unfortunately, I cannot go down to the water department and demand accountability on a lot of these issues. I’ve brought them up to the mayor, and (they) were mentioned in the audit done by Raftelis. There doesn’t seem to be a big effort by the mayor to correct the situation. Then, you have problems with the new meters. There are significant errors in billing, where people go along paying about $200 a month, and then get a bill for $800 with no explanation. It’s very upsetting to the citizens.”

Do you think Tony Yarber will be defeated (for re-election)?

“I don’t know. A lot of people have thrown their hat in the ring. I have confidence in the voters to make adjustments in government to benefit (the city).”

Jackson has 1,200 miles of streets, but no maintenance plan.

“That’s very discouraging. I share your concerns and frustrations.”

Is there any way to get the streets fixed?

“We should be able to. One of the things that limits our ability to just do the basics is the approach (we take), where we outsource work through professional services (requests for proposals) rather than straight, low-cost bidding, which would be better and more efficient way to solve infrastructure issues.”

Jackson bids out projects, and still has thousands of employees. Are taxpayers paying twice?

“That’s a problem. I agree. I voted against a number of RFPs that have come through. I felt that rather than hiring a program manager for a specific task, say the one-percent task, we would have been better off having spent a small percentage (of the one-percent program manager fees) to hire an experienced engineer who could come and work as a regular employee for the city.”

Downtown Jackson Partners President Ben Allen recently spoke to the North Jackson Rotary Club about all of the projects going on downtown. Do you share his optimism?

“I think Ben makes some good points. When you drive around Jackson there are a lot of things that are rising out of the ground. It’s hard not to see them if you drive down the interstate. Drive down I-55, and you see the District (at Eastover). It’s really exciting to see and is going to add a whole new look to Jackson.”

IMS Engineers was chosen as one-percent program manager through the RFP process. However, the firm did not have the best score of the companies seeking the bid. Did you know they came in third among the six bidders?

“I did not know (that). I voted against the IMS proposal, not specifically because of the (the score), but because of what I said at the time. I was in favor of hiring a full-time engineer for the city … at the fraction of the cost, rather than a third-party contractor. I thought it was an inefficient way to try and accomplish what we’re doing.”

What about the consent decree program manager?

“The one-percent sales tax is small compared to the consent decree, where we have more moving parts and more liability, because we’re dealing with the EPA and benchmarks. Now, we have a situation where the mayor did not want to continue services with the program manager we had, and stopped payment to them. Now, we have a $400 million program where we’re supposed to be meeting ongoing benchmarks, and we have no program manager in place (to help us) do that.

“He was quite willing to pay a program manager to verse the modest goings-on with the one-percent tax, but he’s allowed a much more important contract to lapse and has written a letter to the EPA trying to blame the City Council for not having a (consent decree program manager) in place.”

He fired the existing manager before having a suitable replacement approved by the council?

“It’s dereliction of duty by the mayor – a failure on the mayor’s part to take care of responsibilities (handed down) by a federal agency.”