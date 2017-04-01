Blues Marathon celebrates 10th year; 1,000s expected to run

Thousands of runners, walkers and joggers are expected to descend on the capital city this year to take part in the Mississippi Blues Marathon.

The marathon turns 10 this year and shows no signs of slowing down.

Nearly 4,000 people have already signed up to participate in the 26.2, 13.1 and 6.5-mile races, according to race organizer John Noblin.

“We’re tracking pretty close to last year. We have runners from 46 states, and five or six countries,” he said.

In addition to the thousands of athletes, the race also attracts a significant number of volunteers. So far, about 900 have signed up to help, but more are needed, Noblin said.

As the race celebrates its first decade, it’s also celebrating the seven individuals who have run in each of the nine previous marathons.

Four of those runners are local, one is formerly from the area, and one each are from Wisconsin and South Dakota, Noblin said.

“These guys run hundreds of marathons and they keep coming back because they like the race,” he said. “I guess we’re doing something right.”

The finishers medal also will commemorate the race’s 10th anniversary. It features 10 traditional blue guitars surrounding a black and gold guitar pick.

The course this year is pretty much the same for the marathon, quarter note and relay races, but runners in the half marathon can expect minor changes.

Runners “won’t go down Lakeland, but will turn off at Woodland Hills,” he said.

Noblin explained that the changes were needed to prevent tie-ups at the St. Dominic parking garage. Some runners come through during a shift change at the hospital, when employees are trying to leave.

Racers begin at the intersection of Pascagoula and Lamar streets, and finish in front of the Art Garden at the Mississippi Museum of Art, also at the intersection.

The course was designed to give participants a tour of the best of Jackson, and runs along the Old Capitol Museum, the New Capitol, Jackson State University, Belhaven University, Millsaps College, the Eudora Welty House and the LeFleur Museum District. Runners are also given a tour of the Fondren, Belhaven and Eastover neighborhoods.

The race has a major economic impact on the capital city, with runners staying in local hotels and shopping and eating at local establishments. Noblin previously estimated the impact at “well over $1 million.”

Runners and spectators will enjoy more music along the route this year. Bands will be playing along 11 or 12 spots, including at Jackson State University, where the Sonic Boom of the South will play, weather pending.

“This is the most live music we’ve had,” he said.

The race continues to be a top draw. The medals are usually recognized among the top finishers medals offered at races, while the race itself is recognized by numerous national and regional groups. This year, it has been named one of the 10 best races in the South by Healthline Networks.

It is still a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

Noblin appreciates the attention, but is more pleased with the impact the race has had on the metro area.

“The fact that it touches folks at home means more to me,” he said. Some people have formed groups to prepare for the race, while others have lost hundreds of pounds training to run the course.

“Marathon participation is down, but we’ve held steady. I’d like to see it continue to grow and have more people in Jackson participate,” he said. “It’s been fun to see it grow.”

The race is being broadcast in its entirety by WAPT.

The marathon, half, quarter and relay races begin at 7 a.m. The kids fun run starts at 9 a.m. The races must be completed in seven hours.

For more information and to volunteer, log on to http://www.msbluesmarathon.com.