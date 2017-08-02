BRUIN BLUES

Wed, 02/08/2017 - 11:54am by

St. Joe plans annual draw down

Saint Joseph Catholic School’s 24th annual Jeans, Jazz and Bruin Blues Draw Down will be February 18, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the Madison campus. The event includes food prepared by the Knights of Columbus of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, an open bar, live auction, silent auctions, raffles for themed-baskets and specialty beers, a wall of wine and door prizes plus the draw down for $10,000.  There will also be a “First Choice Raffle,” with only 100 First Choice tickets sold, at $100 each.  Prior to the start of the live auction, one of these tickets will be selected, giving the winner his/her choice of one of the items up for auction. A $130 ticket admits two people, and a chance at the $10,000. Planning the event are (from left, back) Richard Conrad, Patrick Harmon, Jennifer Collins, Joe Osborne, Dave Clements, Joby Maynor, Joe Baladi; (front) Amy Hornback, Becky Adkins, Debra and Tunney Vandevender, Helen Butts, Shanda and Jason Walenta, Paige Harrison, Michele Warnock and Beth Ann Hinds.

The Eagle award is the highest advancement rank that can be earned as a Boy Scouts of America...

Boy Scout Troop 18 recently held a Court of Honor to recognize new Eagle Scouts. Jack Holiman...

The Mississippi Athletic Administrators Association met in Biloxi recently and honored...

Each year, sixth-graders at Jackson Academy adopt a "book buddy" from the first-grade classes...

