St. Joe plans annual draw down

Saint Joseph Catholic School’s 24th annual Jeans, Jazz and Bruin Blues Draw Down will be February 18, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the Madison campus. The event includes food prepared by the Knights of Columbus of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, an open bar, live auction, silent auctions, raffles for themed-baskets and specialty beers, a wall of wine and door prizes plus the draw down for $10,000. There will also be a “First Choice Raffle,” with only 100 First Choice tickets sold, at $100 each. Prior to the start of the live auction, one of these tickets will be selected, giving the winner his/her choice of one of the items up for auction. A $130 ticket admits two people, and a chance at the $10,000. Planning the event are (from left, back) Richard Conrad, Patrick Harmon, Jennifer Collins, Joe Osborne, Dave Clements, Joby Maynor, Joe Baladi; (front) Amy Hornback, Becky Adkins, Debra and Tunney Vandevender, Helen Butts, Shanda and Jason Walenta, Paige Harrison, Michele Warnock and Beth Ann Hinds.