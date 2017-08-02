CENTENNIALS

Belhaven couple celebrating 100 years plus a marriage of 75 years

Jack Harding only had to see Clara Frances Dent once before he knew he was going to marry her.

He attended a Millsaps College parade with a buddy in 1932, and Clara Frances was on a float representing Phi Mu. “It was two or three stories tall, and she was the top girl. She was so pretty and had on Confederate clothes,” he said.

After he saw her, he turned to his friend and said, “I’m going to marry that girl.”

Their first official date took place sometime later at a dance.

“(The armory) used to have dances. You’d pay a dollar, and you could come to the dance. You could take a girl if you wanted,” Jack said. “This boy came over and said, ‘I want you to meet my date.’ I said, ‘OK.’ It was her, so I asked her for a date, and she said, ‘I already have one.’ I said, ‘Well, you’ll have to break it.’ And she did and we went to Brookhaven for dinner.”

The couple was married April 12, 1941, at the age of 25. That was 75 years ago.

Soon after they were married, Jack was drafted into the military during World War II.

“They sent me a letter saying, ‘You have been selected.’ I was in the selective service for five years.”

Jack became a second lieutenant. He was sent to Monte Cassino, Germany, as well as Africa, Sicily and Italy.

Both Clara Frances and Jack grew up in Jackson, Jack on Fortification Street, and Clara Frances on Lynch Street.

After Jack earned his engineering degree from Mississippi State University they settled in a house near their original homes. According to Jack, Clara Frances was the architect, and he was the builder. It is in that home on Monroe Street the Hardings raised their four children and where they still live.

Jack later owned a machine shop, which was located in his garage. He ran the shop for 35 years. “I worked all the time,” he said.

Before retiring, Jack closed his shop and bought Steel Specialties, which he later turned over to his son, Richard “Dick” Harding.

“I quit the machine shop, bought a business in Pearl and gave it to my son,” he said. “It’s still going.”

With Jack serving in the military and running the machine shop, Clara Frances spent a few years teaching in the Jackson Public School district.

Even with both Jack and Clara Frances working, the couple found time for travel.

“We’ve been everywhere in Europe. It’s just been a ball. We went to Santorini. I would advise everybody who goes to Greece to go to Santorini.”

Jack officially retired in the early 1990s. Following his retirement, he spent his time building boats and bird houses, and fixed up a house located on their land in Rankin County.

Despite being happily married for so long, the couple has endured their own set of trials. Clara Frances bore four children, two of which passed away.

However, they now have five grandchildren from their children, Dick and his sister Ann Drane.

Now, Jack and Clara Frances have been married 75 years. They will hold their 76th anniversary celebration this coming April.

What’s more, the couple recently held a birthday celebration on January 15. Jack turned 100 years old on November 30, 2016, and Clara Frances will be 100 years old on March 21 of this year.

“We had 280 people come to the party,” Jack said. “I’m not sure how I got to be 100 years old. I really don’t like doing nothing.”

Although coming close to 76 years is a long time, Jack and Clara Frances are still happily married.

“She’s just the right girl,” said Jack. “She is with me on everything.”

“She’s just happy all the time,” said Sarah White, one of Jack and Clara Frances’ caretakers. “She’s one of the sweetest ladies you’ll ever meet.”

“The key to health is happiness,” Jack added. “We’ve had great fun.”