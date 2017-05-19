College Bound

Mississippi State and Ole Miss top picks for Northside graduates

The numbers are in and it seems students are tied when it comes to choosing between Rebels and Bulldogs.

In August, 237 students from the Northside are going to Mississippi State University in Starkville to be Bulldogs.

Two hundred and thirty-six Northside students will be Rebels in Oxford at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss).

The next most popular choices among graduating seniors were Hinds Community College and Holmes Community College, with 93 students and 86 students attending each school, respectively.

Among other notables, 84 students will attend the University of Southern Mississippi; 45 students will attend Jackson State University; and 37 students will be attending Mississippi College this fall.

Of Jackson Academy’s graduates, 47 are attending Ole Miss while 21 are attending Mississippi State University.

Four are attending the University of Alabama and another four students will be staying in town to attend Belhaven University.

Two students will also be staying in the area to attend Mississippi College.

JA will also have representation at Colorado State University, Belmont University, Hampton University, Birmingham Southern College, Marist College, NOLS University of Utah, University of Arizona, University of Michigan, University of Buffalo, Dallas Baptist University, Texas Christian University, Georgia Institute of Technology and the University of South Carolina.

Two students will be joining the military: one will join the Army National Guard, and the other will join the Air Force Reserve.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School will be sending 12 students to Ole Miss and eight students to Mississippi State University.

Four students will be attending Rhodes College in the fall.

Three students each will be attending Davidson College, Mississippi College and Vanderbilt University.

Two students each will attend Baylor University, Emory University, New York University, University of Alabama in Birmingham, University of Pennsylvania, Washington University in St. Louis and Wofford College.

SA will also have representation at Belmont University, Birmingham-Southern College, Boston University, Bowdoin College, Elon University, Georgetown University, Greystone Preparatory School, Hinds Community College, Louisiana State University, Millsaps College, Oglethorpe University, Pepperdine University, Reed College, Richmond American International University in London North American campus, Southern Methodist University, Texas Christian University, Tulane University, University of California Berkeley, University of Colorado at Denver, University of Southern Mississippi, Xavier University of Louisiana and Yale University.

One student will attend the United States Military Academy, and another will attend the United States Military Preparatory School. Another student will be taking a gap year.

Jackson Preparatory school will be sending 55 students to Mississippi State University and 40 students to Ole Miss.

Seven students will be Mississippi College-bound following graduation. Five students will be attending the University of Alabama. Three will stay in the Northside to attend Millsaps College.

Two students each will attend Auburn University, Southern Methodist University and the University of Southern Mississippi.

Prep will also have representation at Baylor University, Belmont University, Grinnell College, Hinds Community College, Indiana University at Bloomington, Lipscomb University, Rice University, Southeastern Louisiana University, University of Arizona, University of Kentucky, University of Oklahoma, University of South Carolina and University of Virginia.

in one of the Northside’s largest classes, Madison Central, students are mostly tied between Ole Miss and Mississippi State, with a lean toward Ole Miss.

In the fall, 76 Madison Central graduates will head to Oxford, and 71 will head to Starkville.

Another 18 students will attend the University of Southern Mississippi. Fifteen will attend Mississippi College, and another 13 will move one state over to attend the University of Alabama.

Four students will be staying in the Northside to attend Millsaps College.

Three Madison Central students each will attend Vanderbilt University, Tougaloo College, Belhaven University and Louisiana State University.

Two students each will attend Samford University, Howard University and the University of Arkansas in the fall.

Madison Central students will also be attending Duke University, the University of Oklahoma, Principia College, Johns Hopkins University, New York University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Eckerd College, Lipscomb University, Missouri Valley College, the University of Tampa, William Carey University, University of Louisiana, University of West Alabama, Mississippi University for Women, Full Sail University, University of Texas, Alcorn State University, Belmont University, Georgia State University, Birmingham Southern University, Saint Louis University, University of South Alabama and John Brown University.

The Gluckstadt high school, Germantown, has a bulldog streak this year. Forty-four students will be attending Mississippi State University in the fall, and 31 will become rebels at Ole Miss.

Sixty-six students will attend Holmes Community College, 18 will be attending the University of Southern Mississippi, and 16 will be attending Hinds Community College.

Eight students will be staying close to home to attend Jackson State University, and another eight will attend Mississippi College.

Four students will be attending Delta State University in the fall. Three will be attending Alcorn State University, and another three will be attending Millsaps College.

Fourteen students will be joining the military: eight will join the Marines, five will join the Army and one will join the Navy.

At St. Joseph Catholic School, graduating seniors favored Mississippi State University. This fall, 11 St. Joe students will head to Starkville, and 10 students will head to Oxford to become Ole Miss rebels.

Five students will be attending Hinds Community College and four students will be heading south to the University of Southern Mississippi. Three students will attend Tougaloo College.

Two students each will attend Holmes Community College in Goodman, Belhaven University and Copiah Lincoln Community College.

St. Joe students will also be heading to William Carey University, Delta State University, Southwest Community College, St. Louis University, Xavier University in New Orleans, Hannible LeGrange University, University of Alabama and Rhodes College.

One student will be attending the United States Coast Guard Academy this fall.

Two St. Joe students are still undecided.

Many Murrah seniors said, ‘Go, Bulldogs,’ this year. Twenty-nine Murrah graduates will be Starkville-bound this fall to attend Mississippi State University.

Seventeen students will be saying, ‘Hotty Toddy,’ when they arrive in Oxford this fall to be Ole Miss Rebels.

Sixty students will be attending Hinds Community College in August.

The University of Southern Mississippi was a popular choice as well, with 40 high school seniors attending this fall; and 36 students will be attending Jackson State University.

Fifteen students will be attending Alcorn State University, 11 will be attending Tougaloo College, and nine will be attending Holmes Community College.

Four students each will be attending Belhaven University, Delta State University and Pearl River Community College.

Murrah will have three students each attending Memphis College of Art, Mississippi College and the University of Memphis.

Students will also be representing Murrah at Agnes Scott College, Cazenovia College, East Central Community College, Delta Technical College, East Mississippi Community College, Florida A&M, Idyllwile Arts Academy, Jones County Community College, Lane College, Mississippi Delta Community College, Morehouse College, Southwest Community College, South Louisiana Community College, University of Alabama, University of North Carolina, Virginia College, Wiley College, William Carey University and Yale University,

Thirteen Murrah students will be joining the Armed Forces following graduation.

New Summit School will be sending two students to Mississippi State University one student to Ole Miss this fall.

Four students will be attending Holmes Community College, and three will attend Hinds Community College.

One New Summit student will stay in town to attend Belhaven University, and one will attend Gallaudet University.

One student will be joining the military upon graduation.

Education Center School students favored Mississippi State this year. Four graduating students will be heading to Starkville this fall. Two will be attending Ole Miss.

Seven students will be attending Hinds Community College, and five will be attending Holmes Community College.

Three students will be attending the University of Southern Mississippi. Two students each will be attending Jones County Junior College and Copiah Lincoln Community College.

In August, ECS will have representation at Mississippi College, Belhaven College, Delta State University and East Mississippi Community College.

Two ECS students are still undecided.

Ridgeland High School and Madison-Ridgeland Academy were unavailable for comment at press time.