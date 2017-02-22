Court date scheduled for Gluckstadt incorporation

A court date for the Gluckstadt incorporation and proposed Canton annexation has been set, and Canton has provided a second description that should further clarify its proposed annexation borders.

The court date is set for May 15, according to Madison County Chancery Clerk Ronny Lott.

“If the determination is made for a trial, there will be a schedule of discovery as well as a trial date,” he said.

A judge has already been chosen for the court date. “When you bring a document to the clerk’s office, we put it in the computer, which chooses the judge.”

Madison County has three judges, one of which is picked at random.

“Now that we have the related issue (of the Canton annexation), the same judge will be handling both of these (cases) instead of getting two or three judges involved.” Judge James Walker will preside over the hearing.

During the February 6 board meeting, the county discussed the “what’s next” for the Gluckstadt incorporation filed February 1, and the proposed Canton annexation, approved by the Canton Board of Aldermen in a four to three vote on January 17.

Part of the problem for the board of supervisors lay with the original Canton filing, which included a map that was unclear to both the board and the chancery clerk.

“In that description and on other pages, one line ‘will run northeasterly along the west right of way line of I-55.’ If you look at the picture, that’s on the east side of I-55. I’m confused by that,” Lott said at the meeting.

However, Lott later added in a phone interview that he’s not “a metes and bounds guy,” and that someone from the planning and zoning commission would need to weigh in on the first filing from Canton on its clarity, and the second filing to compare the two and see what’s been changed.

“We just file and record the paperwork to make it an official government document,” Lott said. “We don’t read it or check accuracy.”

Lott said no court date has been set for Canton’s second filing.

To get the description to match the given map, Canton can amend the property description, according to Madison County attorney Katie Bryant Snell.

“They would need to amend the property description to reflect the actual property they’re planning to annex if this is incorrect,” she said at the February 6 meeting. “I need to look specifically at the procedures, since I haven’t had an opportunity to do that.”

At the request of District 3 Supervisor Gerald Steen, Snell said she would research and clarify Canton’s annexation and their legal responsibilities for discussion at the next board meeting on February 20.

“It’s very important, I think, for the county to understand what Canton is asking, for Madison County but especially for Gluckstadt,” said Steen.