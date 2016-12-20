Santa working overtime to meet demand for Wranglers

Santa’s factories at the North Pole are working overtime trying to meet the demand for Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Hard Rock Edition vehicles.

The Jeep Wrangler was voted “Best Off-Road Vehicle” by Car and Driver magazine. It can plow through potholes, gravel and rock better than any other vehicle in America.

“We were unprepared for this huge increase in demand for Jeep Wranglers as Christmas presents,” a spokesman for Santa told the Sun last week. “What’s going on down there in Jackson? It’s like everybody woke up one morning and decided they needed an off-road vehicle.”

After talking to subscribers, Northside Sun reporters confirmed the Wrangler was the number one “big ticket” item on their Christmas gift wish lists.

Northsider Paul Olson (who goes by P.O.) said he is tired of replacing front ends on his vehicles and hopes the Jeep Wrangler will hold up better on Jackson’s streets.

“The straw that broke the camel’s back is when I hit a pothole on the way back from the car repair shop where I just had my front end fixed for $2,000,” P.O. told the Sun. “I had to turn right around and take it back to the shop.”

Last year, P.O. had to get a second mortgage on his home to pay for $25,000 in family car repairs – eight bent rims, 23 flat tires, three sets of shocks and three front ends.

Meanwhile, the city of Jackson has announced a new plan to save money on Jackson street expenditures.

Jackson Mayor Macon M. Rich told the Sun: “We have an innovative, long-range plan to ‘go green’ with our city streets and reduce maintenance costs. We are going to let nature work its magic and transition from carbon-centric asphalt to more natural, holistic street surfaces. Not only will this reduce costs and greenhouse emissions, it will also give our great capital city a natural ambience that will attract tourists in droves.”

When asked for more details about the plan, Mayor Rich said, “I can’t tell you all the details but you will see the changes to a more natural road surface material slowly but surely evolving over the coming years. These are exciting days ahead for Jackson.”

The new low-maintenance surface material will free up the $37 million in funds that have now accumulated from the city’s new one percent infrastructure sales tax. This money will now be spent hiring consulting firms to design innovative ways to increase minority participation in city contracts.

The law firm Dewey, Cheetham and Howe will be coordinating the minority contract study as soon as it finishes its fund-raising for the Mayor Rich’s re-election effort.

Aside from a bizarre surge in demand for Jeeps coming from Jackson, the North Pole also reports a big surge in horses, saddles and buggies.

Santa spokesman said, “We have always had a small demand for these antique items from nostalgia buffs and rural residents, but to see such demand coming from an urban area is quite perplexing. It’s been quite awhile since we cranked up our buggy assembly line. You just can’t ever predict consumer behavior.”

Meanwhile, Jackson’s Department of Public Works has announced a great new Christmas present for Eastover residents plagued by water main breaks – a brand new water main.

Public Works Director Sam O. Samuel said the old water main had been destroyed because it was embedded in Yazoo Clay, which expands and shrinks.

“The manufacturer of this pipe says it can stand up to the Yazoo Clay, so we decided to put it right back in that nasty clay to see if it’s really that good. We don’t believe it will hold up and this is our chance to prove it. It’ll be so fun to say, ‘we told you so’ when it starts to leak again,” Samuel said.

Director Samuel apologized for the fact that Eastover Drive is no longer navigable. “You have to take the good with the bad,” he laughed. “But a good Jeep Wrangler might be able to drive down certain sections of the street. Besides, we’re going to put in a bike lane and that’ll be better for your heart than driving.”

One thing Santa loves about Jackson: no solar panels. Everywhere else in the country, homeowners are cutting their electric bills with solar panels, but not in Jackson. “We are so grateful to Jackson homeowners for sacrificing financially to help our reindeer land on the rooftops,” Santa told the Sun. “The utility company executives are definitely on our ‘nice’ list.”

Mississippi Gov. Bill Foldes is in the Christmas spirit now that the new Megacentral Tire Corporation is locating a major facility in the Jackson area.

“It’s the old law of supply and demand,” Gov. Foldes said, noting that Megacentral wants to be near Jackson, which has the highest per capita tire consumption in the world.

As part of the deal, Megacentral workers will be paid out of the state treasury, and Megacentral will be exempt from all city, county and state taxes. Megacentral’s federal taxes will be paid through a new tax on Jackson automotive repair shops.

“There’s just something about Jackson and tires that go together,” Gov. Foldes told the Sun. “It’s a match made in heaven.”

Education officials have questioned how such tax exemptions help education funding. Megacentral spokesman Hugh Kerrs said, “We’re so automated all you have to do is punch a button. You don’t need much education to do that.”

Megacentral Tire company executives were very impressed with the Jackson city leadership, especially the city’s new “go green” long-range street surfacing plan. “It’s a great private-public partnership!” Gov. Foldes said, adding that upon leaving office he plans to start a construction consulting company specializing in large-scale tire manufacturing facilities.

While we had him on the phone, we asked Santa how he is able to deliver all his toys all over the world in one night. “Oh that’s easy,” Santa said, “We use time division multiplexing, which divides each moment of time into a million discrete parts. That gives us the ability to be in a million places at once. I have given up trying to explain the physics, so I just tell people it’s magic. Plus, Google Maps is really speeding up the process.”

We asked Santa if he had any words of advice. “Just keep being good and stay off the naughty list. Boys and girls need to go to bed early. Be sure to obey your parents. And by the way, Ho! Ho! Ho! Merry Christmas!”