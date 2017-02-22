Dinsmor requests approval to move guard house to provide more surveillance

Wed, 02/22/2017 - 2:32pm by Megan Phillips

Residents of Dinsmor are looking to move their guard house in order to have 24-hour surveillance and security for their neighborhood.

During the February 7 Ridgeland Board of Aldermen meeting, the board considered the request for the Dinsmor Property Owners Association to relocate the traffic gate and guard house.

“They want to put the gate at Old Agency because most of their neighborhood facilities are out there — clubhouse, pool and tennis court,” said Mike McCollum, director of public works. “They want a guard to be there at night to observe.”

McCollum said members of the association approached the city about the issue.

“The board tabled that (on February 7) and the association is going back to residents to make sure that’s what everyone wants.”

With current policy, the association needs approval from 75 percent of Dinsmor residents living on the road that will be affected.

“There’s no kind of petition so far,” said McCollum. “And that’s just the policy by the board, but the board can change it if they want to. They just don’t want to do something and it not be what everyone wants over there.”

McCollum said, according to the attorney general’s opinion, gate access would need to be the same for residents as it would be for the public.

“Some subdivisions use pressure plates or a push button, but there can’t be a gate code.”

McCollum had no estimates on the project cost, since the neighborhood would fund the project.

 

