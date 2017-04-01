Ed Sivak on HOPE Credit Union work

Ed Sivak is executive vice president, chief policy officer and communications officer with HOPE Credit Union. Sivak received his undergraduate degree from Marquette University and his master’s from Georgetown University, and just completed his doctorate in public policy and administration at Jackson State University. He and his wife have two children, both of whom attend Jackson Public Schools. He recently spoke to Sun Senior Staff Writer Anthony Warren about New Market Tax Credits. Hope recently received $50 million in credits to invest in new development in distressed areas.

What are the tax credits?

“It’s a program managed by the U.S. Treasury Department’s CDFI (Community Development Financial Institution) Fund. The law allowing the credits was signed into law in 2000. The intent behind it was to increase the flow of capital into economically distressed communities or areas with high poverty.”

How do the credits work?

“A Community Development Entity (CDEs) – HOPE is a CDE – receives an allocation of tax credits from the U.S. Treasury Department. The credits are then passed to investors in return for equity investments in the form of cash to facilitate investments into businesses in high poverty areas. Private investors who make those investments receive a tax credit, which will amount to 39 percent of their investment paid over seven years.

“The credits are essentially the vehicles for investors to receive a portion of the returns on their investments. Without them, the return would not be high enough to generate the interest of private investors.”

How do projects get the money?

“Once the credits have been allocated and the investments have been made to the CDE, money is lent by the CDE at favorable terms to qualified businesses in high poverty areas.”

Can you give me an example of where New Market Tax Credits have been used locally?

“There are two really good ones: the King Edward Hotel, which would not have been possible without this program; another good example is One University Place, a mixed use development across from JSU’s student center. Those weren’t HOPE projects, but are good examples of how the credits have been used in Jackson.

“Examples of HOPE projects include Field Health System, a critical access hospital in Centreville, Miss.”

What will the funds received with these $50 million in credits go toward?

“We’re currently reviewing projects. As part of our agreement, we’re required to look at projects in areas that have severe economic distress. These are in census tracts where the poverty rate is over 30 percent, that is the number of individuals whose income is below the poverty level, or where the median family income is less than 60 percent of the area’s median income.”

What do you mean, the area’s median income?

“If you were looking at a project in Jackson, you would identify the median family income for Jackson, and within a particular census tract, the median income would need to be less than 60 percent of that.”

What exactly is a census tract?

“It’s basically a unit of geography, that is home to between 4,000 and 8,000 people. In urban areas like Hinds County, you have a lot of census tracts. In rural areas there are fewer, because the population is going to be spread out.”

Where are those areas in Jackson?

“There’s a lot. It would be easier for me to send you a map.”

When groups like HOPE receive credits, do developers immediately send in proposals?

“We go out and look for projects, and people approach us as well. We want to do projects that are high impact and likely would not otherwise get done. The program requires you to make investments in areas where 20 percent of the population is below the poverty level, but we’re committing to going into areas with even higher rates of distress than that. That’s why I said 30 percent earlier.”

In 2015, the Jackson City Council approved creating enterprise zones in the city. Will these areas give developers a leg up on receiving tax credits, if developers hoping to build in those areas apply?

“I think it helps. When you’re looking at projects and local units of government have identified high-poverty areas for redevelopment, it’s something that is considered.”

Can you tell me what HOPE is currently considering investing in?

“I can’t tell you the projects, but we are looking at projects in all of our states.”

How long has HOPE been around?

“We’ve been around since 1994. We were founded here in Jackson, and we serve four states: Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee, in the Memphis area.”

Who is HOPE’s target customer?

“We are a credit union, and have about 30,000 members. About 73 percent are African-American, and over half of our members have household incomes below $35,000 a year. Thirty-seven percent of members were unbanked when they joined us. Most of our mortgages are to first-time borrowers. We also target our small business program to underserved populations.”

What is the payback rate on loans?

“We have a very strong record of repayment. On some of our lines, the delinquency rate may be higher than what you would see at a traditional bank. That’s just part of working with our members, and working through different things that may arise. Our charge offs remain low. It’s about building a financial institution to meet people where they are, and work with them when things get tough.”

What types of businesses do you finance?

“It’s pretty diverse. Over the years, we’ve financed some daycares, some fitness centers. We’ve done churches. We do a lot of low-income tax credit projects, like local grocery stores, particularly in areas where there are limited options. We’ve also done coffee shops, and have lent to a number of nonprofits as well.”

Do you give loans to people who are not able to get funds elsewhere?

“We do; a little over a quarter of our borrowers had either been turned down or referred to us on the small business side, meaning they sought financing elsewhere prior to coming to HOPE, and half of those were denied.”