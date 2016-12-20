Elite Athletes

Teenagers Holland and Larson Rula making name in world of soccer

Two former Northside teens could be making a big splash in the soccer world.

The teens, Holland and Larson Rula, grandsons of Northsiders Cheryl and Richard Rula, have been invited to try out at the Sporting Lisbon Youth Academy in Portugal.

The academy is an elite training ground for Major League Soccer, only the top young athletes from around the globe are invited to try out. Sporting Lisbon has helped develop some of the top names in soccer today, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

The brothers are already attending IMG Academy, a high school for elite student-athletes, in Florida.

Tryouts are December 27. If Holland makes the cut, the 17-year-old will be able to attend the academy after he graduates high school in 2018.

Larson, 14, will have a few more years to hone his skills. He recently followed his brother to IMG Academy, where he began his eighth-grade year in August.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Holland said.

He and his brother both hope to go pro and follow in the footsteps of one of their favorite athletes, Ronaldo. Ronaldo is a forward for Real Madrid and the Portugal National Football Team.

“It’s always been a dream of mine,” Larson said. If Larson makes the team, he will be able to practice with the main team, but wouldn’t be able to play because of his age, according to FIFA rules.

FIFA, the Federation Internationale de Football Association, governs world professional soccer.

“The fact that they’ve been invited to one of the top academies in the world is pretty remarkable,” said David Rula, the boys’ father. “They have to go down, try out and if they make it, they’re in the program when they’re 18.”

The boys have been playing soccer since they were toddlers, including at the Jackson Futbol Club, where they trained under James “Gleddy” Gledhill, now an assistant coach at Temple University.

After the family moved to Birmingham, Holland and Larson played for the Birmingham United Soccer Association.

The two are following in their father’s footsteps. Rula was a member of the Mississippi State University basketball team that made it to the 1996 NCAA Final Four. Rula now works in digital marketing.

Holland transferred to IMG as a freshman, after he had outgrown the Birmingham club. He was convinced to by his trainer, John Payne, and former IMG graduate Marlon Hairston, a Major League Soccer player and Jackson native.

IMG is a renowned sports training academy that has graduated some of the world’s top athletes, including Hairston and Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson.

Rula learned about the academy from his former basketball teammate, retired NBA player Erick Dampier.

“I wanted a new challenge, and this was the perfect opportunity,” Holland said.

Transferring was a challenge for the family. “It was a leap of faith. There were a lot of tears, but they get five times as many touches on the ball and are around kids that are like them,” Rula said. “The environment breeds success.”

Holland has thrived.

For two years, he has been captain of IMG’s high school team. The team, which serves as the United States Developmental Academy Team, has seven members who are part of the youth national team, Rula said.

Holland also maintains a 4.0 grade-point average (GPA) and is a member of the National Honor Society. His little brother has a 4.13 GPA.

To get ready for Lisbon, Holland, a left defender, is continuing what he’s already doing. The team has several major matches this month, prior to December 27.

Larson was coming off a sprain and getting back to 100 percent.

The eighth-grader is juggling getting ready for the tryouts along with adjusting to IMG’s Sparta-like routine. “Holland has given me tips. It’s just gotten better,” he said.

The day starts early, with breakfast at 6:45 and warm-ups from 8 to 9 a.m. From there, training runs from 9 to 10:30, followed by weightlifting and/or classes on various topics, ranging from nutrition to leadership. School itself runs from one o’clock to six p.m.

“You get used to it. At first, it’s definitely different, because you’re only going to school for five hours,” Holland said.

Larson has gotten homesick a couple of times, but said it helps when his dad visits.

“I fly down every three weeks,” Rula said. “(Being in Florida) helps for soccer. The weather is so good so they can play year round.”

(photo) Holland on left and Larson on right.