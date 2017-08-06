Fees charged at reservoir parks weekends, holidays during summer months

Memorial Day weekend marked the start of entrance fees at reservoir parks on weekends and holidays.

The $5 entrance fee was started four years ago after reservoir officials discontinued charging years ago.

“We charge a vehicle control fee on weekends and holidays from noon until closing at sunset,” said John Sigman, Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) general manager.

People are charged $5 per car load. Walkers, bicyclists and residents with a “rez tag” don’t have to pay the fee.

“At one time we had 1,500 people show up at Old Trace Park. They were not there to enjoy the park. They were there to fight and drink, and I’m sure there were other things going on. So, we re-implemented the fee and that cut it out.”

The fee was originally initiated two decades ago. Officials eventually found it wasn’t necessary because gas prices increased and many people stopped “pleasure riding,” Sigman said.

“It was put back in the day when cruising was popular,” he said. “We reinstated it a few years ago when we had some gang activity. It’s strictly a control measure to ensure (parks are) used by people who want to use them.”

The reservoir collects anywhere between $500 and $1,500 per weekend from the fee, but Sigman said it’s not quite enough to cover the cost of administering the fee.

However, officials will continue to charge the fee each year indefinitely at Old Trace, Lakeshore and Pelahatchie parks.

“We do not charge at other parks and at boat ramps. These bigger parks are the ones that have had that kind of (negative) activity.”

The reservoir also charges people who wish to rent and reserve a pavilion at any of the rez parks.

“You can rent a pavilion and thereby reserve it, or you can just use it at the risk that you may have to share it or it might already be reserved,” Sigman said. “It costs between $25 and $125, depending on the pavilion.”

Sigman said entire parks can be rented out for large functions.

“It happens about four to five times a year. Depending on how many people will be there, it costs between $500 and $1,500 for one day.”