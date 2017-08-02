Major road repaving under way after several false starts

It’s finally happening. Work on the city of Jackson’s $4.7 million major street repaving project got under way at the end of January. This month, crews will begin work on Northside Drive. In March, work will start on Briarwood Drive, and in April, the contractor will focus on Ridgewood Road.

Superior Asphalt began milling Gallatin Street on January 20. The contractor anticipates finishing that project in 28 days, meaning work on Northside could get under way the week of February 19, according to IMS Engineers spokeswoman Iris Barnes.

IMS is the city’s one-percent program manager. The projects are being funded by Jackson’s one-percent infrastructure sales tax.

Briarwood will be the third roadway repaved as part of the contract, with crews expected to begin work there the week beginning March 19. Ridgewood will start around April 13.

Dates are all tentative and could change based on weather, she said.

The work includes milling and overlaying, as well as bringing sidewalks into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, she said.

Construction will take place under traffic, with one lane likely to be closed at all times, she said. Crews will not work nights, but will work some weekends as needed.

“There will be detours and signage if need be,” Barnes said.

Superior has 240 days to complete the work.

Sections targeted for repaving include Briarwood from I-55 North to North State; Northside from I-55 to North State; and Ridgewood from Old Canton Road to County Line Road. The contract includes overlaying streets and bringing sidewalks into federal compliance.

Bids were opened in July. Three firms submitted estimates, with Superior having the lowest costs. Other bids were from APAC Mississippi for $4.9 million, and Dickerson and Bowen for $5.9 million.

Superior was hired in August, and was expected to begin after Labor Day. Work on Briarwood was expected to begin last fall.

However, at the one-percent commission’s January meeting, officials with IMS told the board work had yet to get under way.

The commission oversees how Jackson’s one-percent tax is spent.

Mayor Tony Yarber, a member of that board, threatened to cancel the contract, questioning why work hadn’t begun.

“I wish I could pull that Facebook message up that says the contract was signed. It’s like it almost wasn’t signed,” he said.

IMS said milling was slated to begin January 3, but was delayed because of inclement weather. A new start date was set for January 10, but that too was canceled. Work finally did get started January 20. Six days later, on January 26, a press conference was held to commemorate the event.

In anticipation of the Briarwood work, Tresa Wolfe, business manager of Periodontal Associates of Jackson, said her office is excited about the prospects of once again driving a smooth street. The office is located in the 400 block of Briarwood.

“We had a patient who said she was not coming back because it (the road) did some damage to her tire,” she said, adding that a lot of patients comment about the street’s condition.

“All we can do is apologize and hope it’s going to be repaved.”

Dr. Roger Parkes, also with Periodontal Associates, said the repaving could help revitalize the Briarwood corridor.

His office has been on the street since 1987.

“I’m here and trying to stay here. People around us have left and gone to Madison because of the roads. There are places here we can’t rent because of the roads,” he said.

Motorists driving west-bound try to avoid the right lane in front of I-Hop and Strayer University because of potholes, some of which have been patched.

However problems are far worse at the intersection of Briarwood and North State Street where multiple size craters make the road near impassible.

Parkes believes Briarwood is a great location, with access to the interstate. “I like everything about it. The road repaving will help bring it back.”

Portions of streets to be paved:

• Ridgewood, from Old Canton Road to County Line Road;

• Briarwood, from North State Street to Ridgewood;

• Northside, from Medgar Evers Boulevard to Sunset Street;

• Raymond, from Forest Hill Road to Castle Hill;

• McRaven, from Maddox Road to the city limits;

• Greenway, from U.S. Highway 18 to Maddox Road and U.S. 18 to Robinson Road; and

• Gallatin Street, from the viaduct to South State Street.