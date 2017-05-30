Grants to help finance Spillway Road project

While Ridgeland was working on a $2.3 million roadway project, reservoir officials were preparing for the other half of the project, which will cost approximately $1.5 million.

“It’s the same program,” said John Sigman, Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) general manager. “Ridgeland got a grant to work on the Spillway from Breaker’s Lane back west (to Old Canton Road). We got a grant to rebuild and resurface over the dam.”

Recently, reservoir officials approved the engineering design.

“It’s more than just an overlay,” said Sigman. “We’re going to dig out soft spots, that sort of thing.”

Sigman said there is not yet a timeline on the project.

For the other half of the project, at a cost of $2.3 million, Ridgeland is going to mill, overlay, restripe, and upgrade three traffic signals on Spillway Road from Breaker’s Lane to Northpark Drive. Traffic signals are located at Old Canton Road, Harbor Point Crossing and Harbor Drive.

“It’s (a little more than) a mile of four lanes with a center turn lane,” said Mike McCollum, Ridgeland public works director.

In March, McCollum said the city received $1.7 million from the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), an organization that receives federal funding that is doled out for local transportation projects.

The Central Mississippi Planning and Development District (CMPDD), which covers 10 counties in the state, makes up the state’s central MPO.

When the CMPDD awards money for transportation projects, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the project.

“We will have to pay $425,000 out of local funds,” McCollum said.

Construction should begin this fall and take 90-120 days to complete.

“The problem is, going through the process with MDOT takes longer to meet all the requirements. I will be surprised if the project gets started before the first of the year.”

The city approved proposals for engineering services for their half of the project during the March 7 board of aldermen meeting.

The project also requires the city to appoint a selection committee for engineering services.

“It’s several members from the board, city engineer Chris Bryson and myself,” said McCollum. “The mayor approved the board (March 6). We normally would bid out (for engineering services), but with MDOT there are federal requirements for a selection committee.”