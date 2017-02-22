Hand works

Becky Mercier creates sought-after works of art through knitting

Becky Mercier didn’t learn about her knitting talent until she was already a junior in high school in the mid-1970s, when her mother bought a needle arts shop called Celita’s.

“My mother, Barbara Dearman, owned a knitting shop here in Jackson called Celita’s,” Becky recalled. “So I spent a lot of time there just working. She owned it for a while, all through high school and college.”

Her mother had bought the store from two women who were retiring at the time. (The store) offered knitting, needlepoint, embroidery, cross stitch and other needle art supplies.

“She knew how to knit… and she taught me how.”

Becky’s skills were soon honed, and she was able to knit and crochet her own clothes. She even remembers knitting a “granny-squared halter” that she wore.

“My mother let me wear it, and it was crocheted. It was the most gosh-awful thing I’ve ever seen,” she laughed. “I did knit some sweaters and hats and scarves for myself later.”

Barbara sold her shop around 1985, and the store closed soon afterward. Becky stopped knitting for a while, but picked it back up almost a decade later.

“I took a break and didn’t really knit anything for my own babies. I didn’t get back into it until probably the late 1990s,” she said.

What helped Becky revive her skill was when a new knitting shop opened in Jackson.

“Yarn was more accessible, and I’ve always liked doing something with my hands… I did a few things for my children, sweaters and scarves, when they were in elementary school. I also made Easter dresses for my daughter (Myers) and a few of her friends.”

Becky said at the same time, her Sunday school class at Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church began a project for Stewpot Ministries that they still do today.

“We decided to start knitting as a group and we knitted tons of hats and scarves for Stewpot. We still do that. We’ve probably donated more than 2,000 items.”

She and her class have also donated to MadCAAP (Madison Countians Allied Against Poverty) this year.

In 2011, Myers, who was in high school, asked Becky to knit a few hats.

“From there it just evolved into doing baby things primarily.”

In just the past three years, Becky has had 178 commissions, with a total of 274 items commissioned in those sales.

“That does not include a holiday show last year or things I did for myself or for gifts,” she said. “Like the 12 hats I did in December 2015 for my daughter’s friends. I was knitting at stop lights to get them finished.”

Becky has taken commissions from nearly 100 different people. Most commissions are gifts for other people.

“I have a lot of repeat customers.”

During Christmas this past year, Becky said she had at least a dozen commissions at once.

To keep all of her orders organized, she keeps a spreadsheet.

“I keep up with when the order’s placed and when they need it, because that’s important… And I keep up with what yarn I use.”

Many of Becky’s commissions are meant to be gifts, so she also makes sure she writes down who the commission is for, not just who ordered the items. “Jackson is such a small town… I try to keep up with who

it’s for in case multiple people want to commission something for a new mom. I don’t want to do two sweaters for the same person or two lovies for the same person.”

Much of what Becky knits are gifts for babies, and can be booties, hats, sweaters, lovies (blankets with an animal head), or regular blankets.

To complete a pair of booties or a hat will only take Becky a couple of hours. A sweater takes longer.

“Lovies take several hours to do as well,” she said. “Blankets are truly a labor of love because they take such a long time,” she said, and one commission can be as little as $35.

“There are other things that factor into the cost of something. It’s not just my time. It’s the cost of the yarn and the details… I don’t have just several hours to sit down and straight knit.”

Becky said she can usually complete an order within a week, depending on how many others she has and when it needs to be done.

“I’ll work to accommodate a (baby) shower or a baby that arrived earlier than anticipated… I’m flexible enough.”

Becky usually tries to keep the quality high in her work, but also makes sure whatever she makes is easy to care for.

“For a baby, it’s got to be something that’s practical to care for, but I also think quality is important. I’m a big natural fiber person, and I love the opportunity to do a really special gift with some cashmere or luxury yarn, too.”

She doesn’t keep too much extra yarn on hand, otherwise she’ll have something she may never use.

“I have some go-to yarns I know I’m going to use for a project. For the lovies, I always use the same yarn, and occasionally I will stock up a couple extra balls of it. I pretty much get stuff as it’s ordered… But that’s not to say if I find a fabulous yarn in the perfect color that I won’t go ahead and get it.”

Becky has a few particular shops where she likes to look for her materials.

“We’re lucky in Jackson. We’ve got two fabulous knit shops: Southern Needle in Ridgeland and Knit Studio in Jackson. I get some from them. I also order a lot, a whole lot.”

Becky works full time as a committee assistant at the Mississippi State Senate.

She also spent 12 years working at different nonprofit organizations throughout the city.

“I did development, fund-raising and public relations,” she said. “Then I started at the Senate about three years ago.”

She has two children, William and Myers, with her husband, Doug. Both children attend the University of Mississippi.

She has been a member of the Craftsmen’s Guild of Mississippi for three years.

“I think it’s just such a great organization, and it’s a great network of support.”

Pink roses decorate her hat and booties