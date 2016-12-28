HEART BALL

Heart Association’s gala set January 27

The American Heart Association will host the 39th annual Metro Jackson Heart Ball January 27 at the Country Club of Jackson. The black tie optional event runs from 6 until 11:30 p.m. The ball is a celebration of the community’s support of the lifesaving mission of the American Heart Association, contributing nearly $7 million to the cause since its inception. The funds raised support research and educational programs in Mississippi and around the nation. The event will feature pre-dinner cocktails and a silent auction. Attendees will also be treated to a seated dinner, a program and live auction. After dinner, attendees will dance to Coop D’Belle. For more information call 601-321-1213 or visit www.heart.org/metrojacksonheartball. Helping with the event are (from left, standing) Jordan Walker, Laura Barbour, Cambi Burnham, Elizabeth Mehrle, London Simpson, Lindsay Fox; (seated) Mamie Hollingsworth, Ashley Baldwin and Lea Easley.

