Merry Christmas

Masa Liles and the wonderful staff at Highland Village continued the tradition of inviting the children of the Northside Sun staff for a private meeting with Santa. The visit has become a special event for the Sun family and is Santa’s way of thanking us for publishing his letters, which appear in this week’s edition. Santa says it’s great for him because while he’s reading the paper he gets to read some letters. Enjoying the visit were (from left, back) Nate and Bekah Woodruff, Elizabeth Sweat, Roger and Bennett Stribling, Lowe Sims; (middle row ) Dommy, Megan and Sam Mink, Jackson Ross, Santa, Celia Stribling; (front) Stella Sims, Lauren and Brickell Breazeale.