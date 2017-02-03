Horhn says city following bill’s guidelines

By Anthony Warren

Whether a project costs $1 or $1 million should be of no concern to Jackson’s one-percent oversight commission, at least according to the author of the bill creating it.

The commission oversees how Jackson spends a special one-percent infrastructure sales tax.

Members were up in arms recently when they learned the city had spent hundreds of thousands of dollars more on certain projects than the commission had approved.

As a result, funding was no longer available for other work, including for two major projects on the Northside.

However, according to District 26 Sen. John Horhn, the city did nothing wrong because the money was still spent on master plan projects. However, he said the mayor should have communicated better with the commission regarding how, when and why the funds were moved.

“There needs to be better cooperation between the city, city personnel and the commission,” he said.

Jackson implemented a local-option one-percent sales tax in 2014.

As a condition of the tax, the city had to agree to a 10-member oversight panel, which would be responsible for drawing up a master plan and ensuring the city spent tax dollars in accordance with it.

The first plan was approved in 2015 and included $13.7 million in expenditures.

The plan, which was drawn up by Mayor Tony Yarber’s staff, included set spending limits for projects.

The city moved hundreds of thousands of dollars from some projects, though, to pay for cost overruns on others. The decisions to move the funding were made without the commission’s consent.

Horhn, though, said the city didn’t have to get the commission’s consent before reallocating dollars, as long as those funds paid for work included in the plan.

“If the city moves money from one project to another, it’s not a problem,” he said.

Horhn, who is running for Jackson mayor, authored the 2009 legislation creating the law and the 2011 legislation spelling out the commission’s roles.

“The commission has two functions: working with the city, it must establish a master plan of projects that would be covered by the one-percent tax, and it must monitor the implementation of the plan,” he said.

Commissioners Pete Perry, Duane O’Neill and Ted Duckworth disagreed.

“He’s running for mayor and he’d like to have less oversight too,” Perry said.

O’Neill, the commission’s co-chair, said he was seeking legal advice on the matter.

Mississippi code section 27-65-241 states the commission shall “establish a master plan for road and street repair, reconstruction and resurfacing projects based on traffic patterns, need and usage, and for water, sewer and drainage projects.”

The code states “expenditures of the revenue … shall be made at the discretion of the governing authorities of the municipality if the expenditures comply with the master plan.”

Duckworth said if the city can only spend money on items approved in a master plan, then he would not support approving another master plan until after the municipal elections.





Lawmakers gave Jackson the ability to implement the tax around 2009. The original bill established a much stronger commission and only would allow Jackson to collect the tax for five years, Horhn said.

In 2010, a bill to do away with the commission was authored by Horhn but failed to make it out of a Senate committee. In 2011, a revised bill, also written by Horhn, was passed, reducing the commission’s responsibilities and extending the period Jackson could collect the levy for 20 years.

Horhn said the commission was never intended to set spending limits.

The senator also discussed the city’s plans to use one-percent funds to leverage bond money. He said the commission cannot prevent Jackson from using one-percent revenue to leverage bonds, if the city chooses to do so.

A special city council meeting was expected to be held earlier this week to discuss Mayor Tony Yarber’s plans to use funds generated by the assessment to issue $90 million in infrastructure bonds.

Several commission members are opposed to issuing bonds. Yarber told the council last week that the city did not need the commission’s authority to issue the bonds. He further stated that he had an attorney general’s opinion to back him up. However, only one attorney general’s opinion regarding the commission has been handed down, according to Rachael Ring, spokesperson for the attorney general’s office.

That opinion, which was issued in 2014, was given in response to the city’s question about whether an acting mayor could appoint himself to the commission.

A copy of the document can be found on the Sun’s Web site, www.northsidesun.com.

Yarber couldn’t be reached for comment.





The first-year plan included 37 projects. At its meeting in February, the board learned that work on 17 projects had not gotten under way. Additionally, some projects, including Beechcrest Drive and the second phases of the Eastover Drive Water Main Replacement Project and Riverside Drive Reconstruction Project, no longer had funding.

Around $47,000 was moved from the Beechcrest project to help pay for drainage work in Ward Three. Another $700,000 was moved to pay for cost overruns on the Robinson Road Bridge Replacement Project, funds that had been allocated for Eastover and Riverside. All of these projects were part of the first-year master plan.

In response, the commission approved a motion requiring the city to report back to the board before deviating by more than 10 percent from a project’s set cost.



