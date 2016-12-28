Janet Reigl on the downtown YMCA

With the new year approaching, Northsiders might be looking to find a new gym that offers a wide variety of training, staff support, and spiritual nurturing. The I.S. Sanders YMCA in downtown Jackson is the perfect location. Sun Staff Writer Megan Phillips spoke with Janet Reihl, development director, about the Y and what it has to offer.

Tell me about the Deville Y location’s closing and how that’s affecting the downtown Y.

“It’s been closed about a year now. So we have been very grateful that a lot of our membership base from Deville has come down and transitioned to the downtown Y. And we did keep the classes the same, and we kept a lot of the instructors. One great thing is we kept our child watch, too, because that was a very family-friendly facility and so our same child care workers are transitioned to the downtown Y.”

Any negative effects?

“The disappointing part I think is some of those families at Deville have not come to see the transition and the renovations that we did at the downtown Y. We’re able to actually offer the same classes with an even bigger group exercise studio, a great functional fitness area and really one-on-one support.”

Can you tell me why it closed?

“Sure. Our lease was not renewed, so we really didn’t have the option to stay there. As you know, Planet Fitness did move into that location and there’s a non-compete so you can’t have two of the same facilities in the same lease space.”

How are you trying to compete with other gyms and show that the Y has a lot more to offer than your average gym?

“We want people to go wherever they feel comfortable and wherever they’re given the services they need. So, there are a lot of $10 gyms and there are a lot of health clubs now associated with hospitals and have that funding. We like to look at it as we don’t have any competition because what we offer is so different with the Y being a Christian, nonprofit organization. What we offer is more of the fellowship and more of a spiritual focus and physical focus.”

How many members from Deville came here?

“We originally had about 600 members at Deville, and I think we’re still holding on to about 200 of those original members.”

You mentioned all the renovations downstairs. Can you explain that as well as what else you’ve done to revitalize this location of the Y?

“So, it really started when we moved our preschool from Farrish Street. That happened about a year and a half ago. We did that because we had underused space, some racquetball courts that were not being used very much and we felt that we could be better servants by our preschool kids and offer them a safe environment with a better facility space. So that happened and we saw immediate increase in the diversity of the program, and their ability to pay to go to preschool.”

What about family memberships and classes?

“The family membership has increased, too. (We) offer a fantastic Family Fit class on Saturday mornings and it’s basically an obstacle course for the whole family. That’s one of the ways we’re seeing whole families in the same room together being healthy. We feel like that’s the behavior that the Y helps model for kids, and being able to do these classes.”

Do you think that everything you have done with the classes and renovations have helped bring more Deville members back and bring new members in?

“I do. And we do have people that are travelling from all parts of Jackson to the downtown Y once they see the space. And that is our limitation. We really don’t have the marketing dollars to promote what we have in the facility and that’s really cost people not to stop by and take a look and that’s the one thing we’d like for people to do. Once people came in and took a look they were shocked that this is sitting in downtown Jackson.”

So how many members total do you have at this location?

“We have about 700. And when we say units, that does mean families, too. Individuals and families are included in that unit total.”

How many kids in the childcare program?

“In our Sanders preschool, we actually have about 60 kids that are in the program now. And that is growing. So just this year we’ve had to renovate and create two more classrooms. So especially we’re seeing that need. And we love the diversity is growing. We’re serving kids from the Farrish Street community. We’re serving kids from northeast Jackson, we’re serving just a great variety in the classroom. And they’re getting such quality care. And the scholarships help us. We do 30,000 hot meals a year.”

How many staff members do you have here?

“We’re pretty low on that. We really only have about four full-time staff dedicated to the Y. Now Sanders preschool of course has dedicated teachers and one full time staff in addition to that.

Any scholarship programs?

We just received a grant-funded program that’s the Community Career Development Centers (CCDC). One of those bases will be here in Hinds County and that program is for kids who need intervention, haven’t gotten into any trouble or anything but they’ve been identified maybe by their school personnel or by law enforcement as someone who would really benefit from additional resources. We’re actually going to start that program and that’ll actually help them with their homework. We’re going to give them some job training skills. This is actually one site of 14 that will be providing to the state.”

Is this program going to be started in the new year?

“This is being developed right now. Right now, staff are being hired to implement that program. We’re currently working on the program and recruiting kids for the program so it’s already off the ground, but you’ll see that build.”

And how much did you get in grant funds?

“$300,000.”

I’m going to switch back to membership. What’s the peak membership the Y has had in this location?

“So, the Y here, this building actually survived the flood in the ’70s, and the membership here has always been huge. We’re thousands less than we used to be association-wide. One of the good things about this location is we’ve always had the business crowd from downtown. And as you’ve seen in the downtown membership move, there’s not as many businesses that are located in downtown Jackson now, so our membership diminished with that.”

Are Y’s struggling nationally?

“This is a struggle Ys are seeing nationally because people don’t realize that we are a nonprofit and that your membership builds these Ys. So, if you travel elsewhere across the nation, you’ll see these fantastic, huge Ys and those are in pockets where the communities have said we want a Y, we understand the values the Y brings, and the health aspect that the Y brings. They really invest in and build those. Ys are built by the communities, and they’re reflective of the communities they serve.”

Besides nationally and besides the Deville location, how are other Y locations in the metro area fairing?

“So the same Y’s are struggling. We have the Flowood location, the Reservoir location, the Clinton location in addition to the downtown Y. And it’s the same thing, because of our inability to market our programs I think that’s had a negative impact on our membership. We could put our dollars into marketing and build the biggest equipment, the brightest equipment, but then we wouldn’t really be using our funds to serve the programs like those scholarships.”

Is your main source of funding just through donations or is it through memberships?

“Our memberships are the main source of funding. Our scholarships are all funded by the contributions. We’re one of the only nonprofits that can say 100 percent of our contributions go directly to scholarships.”

Any big promotions coming up to coincide with the new year?

“A few weeks ago, we had the East River Rock Out at Hal and Mal’s. As far as membership goes, we’re actually offering membership at a commitment rate without signing a commitment so you’re not locked into anything. We’re happy to offer that to get people to come in. In the meantime, we want you to be our guest and come to that Saturday class.”

For more information about what the Y offers and class times, visit www.metroymcams.org/downtown/.