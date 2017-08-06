Jim Johnston on Revitalize Mississippi

Revitalize Mississippi had been an idea of founder Jim Johnston’s for nearly six years, when he completed community work with his church at Northminster Baptist in the Mid City area. Only since October has his hard work come to fruition. Sun Staff Writer Megan Phillips spoke with Johnston about the time and effort it took to jumpstart the nonprofit, what projects the organization has been able to complete, and how other Jacksonians can get involved.

How and when did you come up with the idea to form Revitalize Mississippi?

“I am a member of Northminster Baptist Church, which has a mission program called Wider Net that has been working in the Mid City neighborhood for 15 years. About six years ago, shortly before I retired as a gastroenterologist, I toured the neighborhood, noting nice Habitat for Humanity homes with children playing in the yard, but also noted extensive blight in the area. I learned that abandoned lots and dilapidated houses attract criminal and drug activity; create an unsafe environment for kids; lower surrounding property values; and lead to urban flight and loss of tax base for the city.

“In studying best practices around the country, I noted that engagement of neighborhood residents is essential, and partnering with the private sector assistance can be very helpful.”

What compelled you to start Revitalize Mississippi?

“We organized cleanup days and created Adopt-A-Lot programs with the city and state, but soon learned that these were temporary band-aids, not definitive solutions for blight eradication. I worked with the city to create the Neighbors First lot program, to convey city surplus property to neighborhood residents, and created Revitalize Mississippi, a Mississippi 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation, to donate free lot cleanups and needed demolitions, making the property much more affordable for neighbors.

“Subsequently, we created a similar relationship with the Secretary of State to help address blighted, tax-forfeited land in Jackson, targeting residents in blighted neighborhoods.”

How did you get the organization off the ground?

“We started by raising money from Jacksonians who care about the city and want to see blighted neighborhoods restored. With the Community Foundation of Greater Jackson, we created the Revitalize Jackson Fund to be the source of funding for Revitalize Mississippi, which would hire highly-qualified contractors to clear overgrown, abandoned lots and perform needed demolitions. By working with the city, Secretary of State, county, private sector, neighborhood associations and resident neighbors, we have made steady progress helping to eradicate blight in Jackson.”

What has been your biggest project so far?

“The Jackson State University Development Foundation (JSUDF) acquired some buildings and houses near the university that needed to be torn down. We offered to partner with the JSUDF to donate our services to demolish 22 houses and an apartment complex and clean up illegal dumping that had occurred. We should be finished with that project in a month or so. JSUDF will be responsible going forward with continued maintenance to make sure the properties don’t continue to be an eyesore in the community.

“We’ve also donated a number of demolitions and lot cleanups to the city and state that have benefited neighborhood residents who later acquired the property. In addition, we have donated our services to some churches in Jackson who are working to clean up their neighborhoods.”

Is there another big project like that in the works?

“We are working with Rosemont Missionary Baptist Church to address blight in their neighborhood. Rosemont is located in a great old Jackson neighborhood that has many blighted properties. Pastor Jimmy Edwards, Pastor Johnny Addison, Cindy Ayers and others have been working on their own and through their church’s nonprofit, Rosemont Human Services Inc., to help their community for many years. They have a great vision for their neighborhood and are acquiring blighted lots to convert them into more productive uses.

“Revitalize Mississippi will donate demolition and lot cleanup services to assist in their effort. A group of Jackson donors gave seed money through the Community Foundation to allow Rosemont to form a community land trust that will have a greater impact with rehabbing houses and addressing blight.

How many properties have you addressed so far in total?

“In the last year, we have cleaned up 97 lots and performed 24 demolitions. At present, we have additional applicants for 75 lot cleanups and 117 demolitions.”

How much does it cost to address a property, on average?

“Our contractors clean up an overgrown abandoned lot with skid steer for $300, and perform high-quality demolition — including asbestos inspection/abatement — for $3,550. We are able to have these lower prices because of high volume of work and highly-motivated contractors with a big heart.

How do you publicize what projects you’re doing?

“Mainly by word of mouth and meeting with neighbors and neighborhood associations. In addition, we put up yard signs that say we will demolish or clean up a particular house or lot. These signs create a lot of interest. In addition, we are presently creating a Web site to convey more information about our work.”

What has been the biggest challenge with the organization or with a certain project the organization has completed?

“Our organization has run very smoothly and efficiently, but now with increasing interest and number of applicants for our services, it has become more difficult to keep up. Most fortunately attorney Andy Frame, who, with Gee Ogletree and the Adams and Reese law firm, provided us with pro bono legal services for several years, has now joined Revitalize Mississippi as full-time executive director and will also help Rosemont with developing the community land trust and other matters. We are very fortunate to have Andy’s excellent help.

What is the primary source of funding?

“So far it has been solely funded through private donations, but we are looking into grant opportunities.”

How can people get involved or help Revitalize Mississippi’s cause?

“Contact me at jim@revitalizems.org or Andy Frame at andy@revitalizems.org to find out how you can donate or if you just want to talk about what we’re doing and give us new ideas.”