Krewe De Cardinal

Wed, 01/04/2017 - 9:51am by

St. Richard planning annual ball

St. Richard Catholic School Krewe de Cardinal Carnival Ball will be February 24, 7 to 11 p.m. at the Old Capitol Inn. The Mardi Gras party will feature the Southern Komfort Brass Band, silent and live auctions, and New Orleans-style cuisine. A drawing will also be held for a $1,500 cash prize. For more information email Emily Garner, event chair, at emily.mggroup@gmail.com. Steering committee members are (from left, back) Amy Neel Boteler, Janine Buckley, Rebecca Foster, Susan Steckler, Alissa Joseph Louis, Chris Lombard; (front) Teneisha Wynter, Garner, Jessica Skipper and Brandi Lee.

The Eagle award is the highest advancement rank that can be earned as a Boy Scouts of America...

Boy Scout Troop 18 recently held a Court of Honor to recognize new Eagle Scouts. Jack Holiman...

Dr. Cindy Akers-Elliott recently spoke to the Rotary Club of Jackson. Dr. Akers-Elliott...

Jackson Academy third-graders wrote essays and made posters during Red Ribbon Week, a national...

