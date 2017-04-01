St. Richard planning annual ball

St. Richard Catholic School Krewe de Cardinal Carnival Ball will be February 24, 7 to 11 p.m. at the Old Capitol Inn. The Mardi Gras party will feature the Southern Komfort Brass Band, silent and live auctions, and New Orleans-style cuisine. A drawing will also be held for a $1,500 cash prize. For more information email Emily Garner, event chair, at emily.mggroup@gmail.com. Steering committee members are (from left, back) Amy Neel Boteler, Janine Buckley, Rebecca Foster, Susan Steckler, Alissa Joseph Louis, Chris Lombard; (front) Teneisha Wynter, Garner, Jessica Skipper and Brandi Lee.