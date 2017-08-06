Lack of funds not stopping city from moving ahead on North State Street project

The city of Jackson is moving forward with its TIGER grant-funded projects, despite not having all of the money needed for the work.

Last week, the council approved several motions, including one officially accepting an additional $3 million in grant funding from the federal government.

The funds will be used to help pay for the reconstruction of a two-mile stretch of North State Street, and to realign West County Line Road with East County Line Road, and relocate the railroad.

In addition to accepting the grant money, the council also signed off on entering into an agreement with Entergy to relocate utilities, and to begin the process of obtaining the right-of-way needed for the West County Line work.

The council also unanimously approved a measure awarding relocation expenses to a property owner within the West County Line footprint.

Traffic Engineer Robert Lee also told the council Jackson was in talks with Canadian National, the owner of the railroad, regarding easements and railroad relocation.

Both the County Line and North State projects are expected to be bid out in June, with bids arriving in late July.

In all, the projects are expected to cost a combined $38.5 million. Jackson has much of the funding in place, but is at least $11 million short.

In addition to the $19.5 million, the city has between $3 million and $4 million in grants for use specifically on West County Line. Jackson also has a $3 million to $4 million allocation from the one-percent sales tax commission, which will be used on both projects.

Outgoing Mayor Tony Yarber has suggested issuing bonds for the remainder of the work, but the idea has been rejected by the council and the commission.

Other options include asking the one-percent commission to increase its commitment, or spreading the project out over several years and paying contractors as work is completed, said Ward Six Councilman Tyrone Hendrix.

Under terms of the grant agreement, the city will have to pay contractors as invoices come in, and will be reimbursed for approved expenses 30 to 45 days after that.

The city likely won’t decide on an option until after the new mayor and council take office on July 3. Jackson will have a new mayor, in Chokwe Antar Lumumba, and will welcome two new council members, including a new councilwoman for Ward Seven, Virgi Lindsay.

The North State project will run from Hartfield Street to Sheppard Street, and will include a complete reconstruction of the roadway and the water and sewer infrastructure underneath.