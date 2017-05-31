Smoother commute finally coming to Ridgewood Road

After years of waiting, and with only a few weeks left in Mayor Tony Yarber’s term, Ridgewood Road is finally getting a makeover.

Recently, crews began work on Ridgewood Road, one of the seven streets targeted as part of the paving project.

Traffic was reduced to two lanes north of Old Canton Road, as crews began milling and base repairs. The work will run from Old Canton north to County Line Road.

The work is part of a $4.7 million major street repaving project.

“If we don’t get a bunch of rain we will be through in the next three weeks,” said Engineering Manager Charles Williams.

Once work on Ridgewood wraps up, crews will move to Briarwood Drive, the last of the seven streets to be repaved, he said.

Ridgewood, which is normally four lanes with a turn lane, will be reduced to one lane in each direction for the project’s duration.

Signage has also been put up to notify motorists about detours and other changes to traffic patterns. “We’re trying to minimize the impact, but as you know, it’s a heavily traveled stretch,” Williams said.

Near Ridgewood Court, the street averages around 11,000 vehicles a day, while closer to Adkins, the roadway averages around 17,000 vehicles a day, according to Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) traffic counts. From Old Canton north to Briarwood Drive, Ridgewood averages between 9,100 and 9,400 cars a day.

He said the city is asking motorists to slow down in the construction zones. “It is an inconvenience now, but hopefully in a month or so it will be back open to routine traffic,” he said.

The city awarded a major street repaving contract to Superior Asphalt last year. The firm was given 240 days, or about nine months, to complete the work.

Three firms submitted estimates, with Superior having the lowest cost. Other bids were from APAC Mississippi for $4.9 million, and Dickerson and Bowen for $5.9 million.

Superior was hired in August, and was expected to begin after Labor Day. Work on Briarwood was expected to begin last fall.

However, controversy has surrounded the contract, in part, because work had not gotten under way by January. At one point, Yarber even threatened to terminate the contract.

The project is being paid for with funds from the city’s one-percent infrastructure sales tax, and is being managed by IMS Engineers, Jackson’s one-percent program manager.

IMS referred all questions to the city.

Initially, work was expected to begin on the Northside streets after Gallatin, but the schedule was changed to accomodate a contractor working on sidewalks.

Bulldog Construction was handling sidewalks. Contractors wanted work on the sidewalks to be completed before the paving got under way. However, crews with the company were still working on sidewalks on Gallatin and Raymond Road. No subcontractors had come to Briarwood, which has a sidewalk running along the south side of the street.

The milling work has been subbed out to Kelly Road Builders in Birmingham.

In all, seven streets were tapped for repaving, including portions of Ridgewood, Briarwood, Northside Drive, Raymond Road, McRaven Road, Greenway Drive and Gallatin.

Briarwood will be repaved from the I-55 frontage road to North State Street. Motorists driving west-bound try to avoid the right lane in front of I-Hop and Strayer University because of potholes, some of which have been patched.

Those traveling from North State to I-55 must avoid the divots in front of the Aamco, as well as the ones in the turn lane going north on North State.The contract includes milling and overlaying, as well as bringing sidewalks into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Gallatin got under way January 20.