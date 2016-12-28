Missed meetings plague one-percent tax commission

A commission put in place to oversee how Jackson spends a special one-percent sales tax missed a quarter of its meetings in 2016.

Meanwhile, a contractor brought on to repave 30 miles of neighborhood streets never finished its work; the city’s contract for one-percent program manager was left in limbo; and no second-year master plan had been completed.

The board did not meet in June, July or August, and held only a work session in December after it failed to get a quorum.

Meetings have been cancelled for various reasons.

The July meeting was called off because some members were out of town for the Fourth of July; the June meeting was canceled around the time the city’s former public works director resigned; and the August meeting was nixed shortly after the city’s master plan coordinator stepped down.

Commissioner Pete Perry wasn’t too worried about the canceled meetings and argued that there was little the board could have done had it met in the summer months.

By the summer, the commission had allocated nearly all of the funding that had been collected from the tax. “Nothing would have changed the progress of things getting done, or how fast the roads were being repaved,” he said.

Commission Co-chair Duane O’Neill hopes the board will have a better record next year.

“I think we should meet every month, but with any board you have people who are sometimes taken out of town for business or have other obligations,” he said. “Do I hope our record is better next year? Yes.”

Even without a quorum, O’Neill didn’t call off the December meeting to at least allow members a chance to get an update on projects.

“It did provide us with insight, so it wasn’t a waste of time,” he said. “We can use what we learned in making future decisions.”

Six members are needed for a quorum. Five were in attendance.

Those present included O’Neill, Perry, Mayor Tony Yarber, Ted Duckworth and John Ditto. Absent were Michael Boerner, Jonathan Lee, Carrie Johnson, Beverly Hogan and Frank Sutton. Sutton, a Hinds County Justice Court judge, has since stepped down and has been replaced by Public Works Director Jerriot Smash.

Members were slated to discuss and possibly vote on the city’s contract with IMS Engineers, the one-percent program manager.

Some commissioners have been critical of the contractor, and have even told the Sun they were considering cutting funding for the position in 2017.

IMS was brought on in December 2015 to help implement and oversee projects funded with the city’s tax.

Its contract was up for renewal this month. However, city officials have held off on asking the council to extend the agreement until the commission provides additional funding.

The commission cannot say whom the city hires or fires, but can only provide or cut funding for positions or projects according to the law.

IMS is seeking $1.5 million for 2017, nearly twice its current agreement.

While that contract is in limbo, the commission has failed to provide oversight on other projects.

On February 23, the council approved a $9.75 million term bid with APAC-Mississippi to pave some 30 miles of neighborhood streets. However, only half of the streets chosen had been completed by the contract’s end date.

The term bid was for nine months and slated to run from February 15 to November 15. Contractors were not given a notice to proceed until April 26, meaning no work was done by APAC for the first two months of the bid. Also, APAC pulled crews out of the city in August and September to work on a state highway project, according to company president Dwayne Boyd.

“We did pull off for a time. Since then, we’ve been back in the city,” he said.

The project was being managed by TMM Professional Services, a subcontractor of IMS.

Invoices from TMM show that in addition to August and September, APAC did not work during weeks six and 13 of the term bid, and missed “a few days during the months of May and June.”

Commission members learned that the roads had not been completed at their October or November meeting.

APAC has agreed to stay on with the city until March, and honor the prices of the original agreement.

O’Neill said that even had the commission met this summer, it would not have known the terms of the APAC agreement.

He said the commission wasn’t even aware when the city brought on IMS, even though IMS is funded with one-percent dollars.

Minutes from December 2, 2015 show IMS was not discussed, even though the city council would approve hiring a firm later that month.

“We were not brought into the conversation,” O’Neill recalled.

In addition to the APAC agreement, the commission funded a $4.7 million major street resurfacing project.

That contract, also a term bid, included overlaying portions of seven major streets, including Ridgewood Road and Briarwood Drive on the Northside.

Bids were open July 5, and a contract was awarded to Superior Asphalt in August.

City officials told the Sun work was expected to get under way after Labor Day. However, at press time, work had only begun on Gallatin Street.

An e-mail from an unnamed city official shows contractors were entering term bids with Jackson, but putting that work on the back burner to work more time-sensitive projects.

“We have companies … getting contracts but not physically starting as soon as they are awarded. That doesn’t translate as quickly into work as our streets need,” according to the e-mail. “They get so many days to respond so they wait it out as long as possible, clean what is on their plate … finish other jobs and then they begin new ones.

“We have fallen victim to that this year.”

While failing to provide oversight on two major road bids, the commission has also failed to implement an overall master plan, something required by state law.

The commission is a 10-member panel, with four members appointed by the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership, three appointed by the mayor, and one each appointed by the governor, lieutenant governor and speaker of the House.

State law mandated that there be a commission in place before the city could access the millions of dollars generated by the one-percent tax. The commission, for its part, is mandated to draw up a master plan and ensure Jackson spends the tax in accordance to the plan.

The first-year plan included $13.7 million and was signed off on by the board in the spring of 2015. No further plan has been signed off on, with the majority of the money collected for year two going to fund the APAC and Superior contracts.

Yarber, the commission’s chair, couldn’t be reached for comment.