Mississippi Museum of Art receives national accreditation

The Mississippi Museum of Art recently received accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums Accreditation Commission.

Through a rigorous process of self-assessment and review by peers, the museum demonstrated it meets standards and best practices set by the commission, and showed itself to be a core educational entity and good steward of the collections and resources it holds in the public trust.

Betsy Bradley, Mississippi Museum of Art director, considers the recent accreditation to be an honor and a step toward meeting larger goals.

“We are gratified that the museum received praise from our respected peers for our innovative programs, beautiful facilities, and meaningful community partnerships,” she said. “We will continue to use these standards of excellence to serve our community and our visitors, and we look forward to even stronger national partnerships in creating the highest caliber of exhibitions of art from around the world.”

As the ultimate mark of distinction in the museum field, accreditation signifies excellence and credibility to the entire museum community, to governments and outside agencies, and to the museum-going public. Developed and sustained by museum professionals for 45 years, the museum accreditation program is the field’s primary vehicle for quality assurance, self-regulation and public accountability. Accreditation helps to ensure the integrity and accessibility of museum collections, reinforce the education and public service roles of museums, and promote good governance practices and ethical behavior.

Of the nation’s estimated 35,000 museums, 1,056 are currently accredited. To earn accreditation, a museum submits a self-study questionnaire and key operational documents for evaluation then undergoes a site visit by a two-person team of peers. The accreditation commission considers these results to determine whether a museum should receive accreditation.

“Accredited museums are a community of institutions that have chosen to hold themselves publicly accountable to excellence,” said Laura Lott, alliance president and CEO. “Accreditation is clearly a significant achievement, of which both the institutions and the communities they serve can be extremely proud.”