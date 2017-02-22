Murray on his agenda for schools

Freddrick Murray is interim superintendent of Jackson Public Schools (JPS). Murray received his bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate from Jackson State University. He has been with JPS since 1994. Prior to being named interim superintendent, Murray was a teacher, assistant principal and lead principal at schools in the district. He and his wife have two sons, a daughter and three grandchildren. He recently spoke to Sun Senior Staff Writer Anthony Warren about his role at the district.

What is your primary role as interim superintendent?

“For me, when I came into the position one of the headlines read, ‘Murray in the Eye of the Hurricane,’ so I knew I was stepping into a tumultuous situation. We are currently rated F. We are currently undergoing an investigative audit, and our status has been downgraded from accredited to probation. The priorities are already set. We must move from an F to a D. State law talks about what happens if you’re an F for two years in a row. We need to respond to the audit in a positive way. If the state does not see progress, they have the option to take over the district.”

What is involved in the audit?

“In April, MDE (Mississippi Department of Education) conducted a limited audit. They looked at some of the standards, 20 or so, and things like safety, transportation, teaching and learning, and they looked at records. They looked at all of those things and took a snapshot, and there were unfavorable findings, in that the accreditation commission asked for a full audit, where they go into all of the schools, look at every standard.”

What improvements have you and the district made since the audit was begun?

“With transportation, that was a major issue with getting kids to school on time, we’ve added 200 GPS systems to our buses, which has helped us refine our routes to get students to school in a more timely fashion. We’re not where we need to be, but we have improved a lot since last year. We’ve also purchased four new buses, which cost about $80,000 per bus, and have added them to the fleet. With our senior records, we’ve also had issues. We’ve assessed over 1,400 records of our seniors and have made corrections to those. Campus enforcement officers have been trained and we now have a crisis management plan at all of our schools.

“There are also some facility upgrades with fire extinguishers. That was reported widely, that our fire extinguishers were out of commission, we’ve replaced over 1,200 and have checked 1,700. We have an instructional management plan we’ve also put in place and are working to make sure those plans are being utilized in all of our schools.”

Out of date fire extinguishers, purchasing new buses. These all seem like commonsense items. How did the district get to this place?

“I can’t make any excuses for the district and I won’t attempt to. I just do know for me and my experience as a leader, you have to inspect what you expect. In moving forward, we’re not making any excuses. We can’t change what happened, but we will inspect what we expect. We will hold everyone accountable in every department, not by talking, but by putting systems in place to hold people accountable. If something is not done, we’re not going to be guessing who is responsible.”

I want to go back to something you mentioned earlier. What happens if the school is on probation for two years?

“Last year, there was legislation that talked about achievement school districts. If a district is an F for two years in a row, then the state has the option of taking over the school or the district. We’re working diligently to not fall into that category.”

Would local leadership be fired with a district takeover?

“That would be a better question for MDE. I can’t speak to specifics, but there is criteria for a takeover.”

Why are test scores so low?

“Our students can achieve at very high levels, and that’s been demonstrated across the board. We have nearly 27,000 students in an urban environment, where there are urban issues that affect them socially and emotionally. Our responsibility is to move those schools up. We have silos of success across the city. At Baker Elementary, we have the highest percentage of (academic) growth in the state. At Davis Magnet, we have the best test scores and the best performing students in the state. Clearly, our students can perform at high levels, but we’ve had that in silos and it hasn’t been systemic. It has to do with a teacher shortage, capacity and leadership. We have put in place an instructional management plan that takes the best practices at Davis and Baker and puts them in use at other schools. We’re also looking at out-of-the-box ways to recruit teachers. We have a teacher shortage – it’s a national issue – the students who need teachers the most are the ones less likely to get a qualified teacher. Those things play into it, but we have students who can do the work.”

Are you going to seek the position of superintendent? As interim, are you eligible to?

“I am eligible. When I came aboard, the board did leave that option open. I am able to apply if I choose to, once the position is posted. Again, right now, I’m focused on the work. I’ve been in the district for 23 or 24 years. This work is personal to me, because I’m vested in the district. I’ve seen what I can be. I know the people here. I know what’s right for students and the community. When the time comes (to apply), we’ll make the appropriate decision.”

Do you know when the job will be posted?

“Currently, an RFP (request for proposals) is out for a national (search) agency, so that process is moving forward. But again, I’m not absolutely sure of the timeline.”

What are your thoughts on state efforts to change the Mississippi Adequate Education Program?

“I think for everyone this is an important time. There is a lot of uncertainty across the state. With that, the work still has to be done. Edbuild, MAEP, whatever is passed, we will still have to put things in place for students so they can be successful. Whatever plan we have (for school funding), the students are still going to show up. It’s difficult to plan not knowing, but we still have to do the best with the information we have. We are hopeful that whatever is decided, there will be appropriate funding for what we need to do in JPS.”

What is JPS’ budget?

“Approximately $300 million to $350 million.”

Are you expecting to make any cuts within JPS next year?

“We do have to do some things differently to sustain. We’re looking at everything now, from school consolidation to repurposing buildings. We have old, aging buildings that are 50, 60 years old and costly to keep and maintain. We’ve already taken a hard look at our budget, because we have to trim some fat, regardless of what happens with MAEP or EdBuild.”

What schools will be consolidated?

“We are taking a general approach, looking at school size and what is spent on specific schools and facilities. We’re in the midst right now of the study to see which ones need to be closed or repurposed. We have to look around the country nationally, when you look at declining enrollments, uncertainly in funding and charter schools – you have to be poised to put everything on the table.”

Have charter schools negatively affected JPS?

“The charter schools are competition. What I can say is that funding that was in JPS is now in some of the charter schools. We haven’t seen the full impact, but there is a significant amount of funding that has gone to the charter schools.”

Don’t you think competition from the charter schools will force JPS to get better?

“Oh no doubt. That is what competition does. In order for us to not have to be concerned about charter schools, we have to do a better job. We don’t shirk that responsibility. If we do a better job, we don’t have to worry about the impact of charter schools. We have to do a better job of educating our students, so they can compete in a global society. That’s what we’re working toward. We’re setting a foundation that will help us become a better district and sustain that success over the years. If we lay the proper foundation, we won’t be back here having these conversations about investigative audits, negative findings or low performance.”