New law requires security cameras in Madison businesses

Madison city officials have just passed an ordinance requiring security cameras at businesses. The Madison Board of Aldermen passed the ordinance during the regular board meeting on Tuesday, December 7.

The ordinance will go into effect next month, and business owners have a year to comply with the ordinance.

“Most retailers have cameras already,” said Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler. “We’ve been able to negotiate (with developers) to have the cameras installed when we have a new building built.”

The main feat following the installation will be maintenance, according to Butler.

“The past two issues that we’ve had, the cameras have been out, and it’s just as important that they are maintained because it’s a deterrent and it also helps the police department find the violator.”

Butler said the city police department and chamber of commerce will hold a question and answer period to work with businesses.

“When we say that all businesses must have them, we’re talking about in (large) parking lots so we can have security… Maybe a center (with multiple shops) needs them rather than each individual merchant.”

According to Butler, city officials’ main concern is safety of city residents and businesses.

“We all have the same goal — to have a safe place to shop and do business. If people feel safe, they’re more likely to come to Madison to shop.”

Butler said there is a fine or a jail penalty if cameras are not installed within a year’s time. However, she added that the jail penalty is standard for ordinances.

“All ordinances that are adopted are standard, saying there will be a fine or time in jail. No one will be arrested… That’s not what the ordinance is about. That’s not the intent. The intent is to protect this city. We can sit on our hands and not do anything, or we can do what needs to be done to protect this city.”

The mayor said she and other city officials worked with the Malco Grandview theater developer in the building process.

“They have one of the most complete security systems that I have ever seen,” she said. “They are committed to having a safe environment in their theater.”

Butler said Walmart has cameras as well.

“Most of the centers have cameras in Madison.”

She said there’s been a lot said about the cost of implementing cameras and security systems at businesses.

“There are good $300 to $400 cameras you can get at Sam’s. We will work with small businesses. We want this to be a partnership, and no one wants to put anybody out of business. Madison is not immune from crime but we want those who want to commit know that Madison is serious about prevent crime, and we will be tough.”