Commission yet to take action on IMS Engineers’ contract

IMS Engineers’ future as the city’s one-percent program manager was still in limbo last week, after Jackson’s one-percent oversight commission failed again to vote on whether to continue funding the position.

Currently IMS Engineers has a one-year contract with the city to oversee the implementation of the infrastructure master plan, which is funded by a special infrastructure sales tax.

In December, the commission did not have a quorum and therefore couldn’t vote on whether to keep IMS on for another year.

In January, a motion was brought to the table so the contract could be discussed, but it died for a lack of a second. And in February, the topic of program management services was included on the agenda, but the meeting ended before the topic was brought up.

The commission approved funding for program manager as part of its first-year plan, and the Jackson City Council approved bringing on IMS in December 2015. The council told the firm to report back at the end of the contract, which was expected to run out the following December.

However, Mayor Tony Yarber’s staff did not issue a notice to proceed until March. As a result, the contract will likely not need to be renewed again until next month.

But before a motion is taken to the council to consider, the commission again has to sign off on funding the contract for another year. According to state statute, the commission oversees how Jackson spends the tax, but cannot legally enter into contracts or contract negotiations. That responsibility still falls to the city’s elected leaders.

Members pointed out that they do not have to vote down extending funding for the contract for the agreement to come to an end.

“We do not need a motion to not do it,” said Commissioner Pete Perry. “They (the city) can continue to keep IMS, but they can’t use one-percent money.”

Other members, like John Ditto, argue that if Yarber wants to keep IMS in place, he or one of his representatives on the board can bring up a motion. Yarber, the commission’s chair, has not brought up a motion to continue funding IMS.

The commission approved the first-year master plan in May 2015. The plan included $840,000 for the one-percent program manager. In December of the same year, the city council approved bringing on IMS for approximately that amount.

Under terms of the agreement, IMS would help implement one-percent projects, including drawing up requests for proposals and bids, and supplementing the understaffed public works department.

The contract was expected to be up for renewal in December. However, the mayor has yet to take a proposal back to the council.

As of December, the firm still had around $194,000 remaining on its contract.

IMS has come under fire numerous times. Last April, commissioners took the firm to task for not moving quicker on implementing one-percent projects. And in October, the firm was criticized for not preparing for the monthly commission meetings. This year, IMS was named as one of the firms involved in the mayor’s pay to play scandal.

In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in February, a former city employee stated that the mayor wanted to rig the system to award several major contracts to his political donors. IMS was awarded the position of program manager, despite receiving only the third highest score among firms seeking the position.

Neel-Schaffer and SOL Engineers both received higher scores.

Commissioners were considering cutting funding for the position last fall, prior to the court filings.

In January, Perry made a motion to approve IMS’ request for $1.5 million for year two, only to bring the matter forward for discussion. However, the measure died for a lack of a second.

Perry made the motion with the intent of voting it down. “I wanted to have it on the table so we didn’t ignore it,” he said. Perry, who has been one of the most outspoken critics of IMS, believes the motion died, in part, because it caught some members off guard.

He doesn’t believe the mayor has the votes to keep IMS in place.

The 10-member panel is made up of leaders appointed by city, state and business leaders. The mayor has three appointments to the board, including himself.

Commissioners Jonathan Lee and Ted Duckworth said the board isn’t at a point to where it can even consider keeping IMS in place.

“We haven’t approved the 2017 projects. How can we hire them and pay them a certain amount of money if we don’t know what services we need them to provide?” Duckworth asked.

IMS is seeking $1.5 million for year two, twice what it received for year one. The commission asked for a breakdown of how the funding would be spent, but IMS officials say they can’t provide a breakdown until they know what projects the commission funds for year two.

Among proposals, the city is asking the panel to fund reconstruction projects along North State Street and West County Line Road. Both undertakings are being paid for, in part, with funds from a federal TIGER Grant.

If the commission sets aside what the city is asking for, it would tap out the remaining one-percent dollars, as well as millions more in one-percent revenue expected to be generated this year, meaning no additional work could be funded.

“If we put all of the money into the TIGER grant, why do we need a program manager at all?” Duckworth asked.

In addition to drawing up the second-year plan, board members are also asking for an accounting of how one-percent money has been spent so far.

The board learned last week that funds for a number of first-year projects were reallocated for other projects without the commission’s consent. As a result, 17 of the 37 projects included in the year-one plan were no longer funded.