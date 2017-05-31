No clear answers on abandoned Belhaven houses

Two Northside homes are still standing, more than a year after the dilapidated properties were approved for demolition, and Jackson city officials can’t seem to give a straight answer as to why.

The structures are located at 1925 Laurel St. and 1609 St. Ann St. in Belhaven.

The buildings have been abandoned for years, and both have been deemed structurally unsound by Code Enforcement.

Both facilities were approved for demolition in early 2016. However, more than a year later, they are still standing and remain a source of concern for residents.

Jackson spokeswoman Sheena Lewis said neighbors could soon see relief. A contract to demolish the St. Ann home is expected to be taken to the city council for approval on June 13.

Lewis didn’t say when a contract would be let for the Laurel Street property, but said the case will “continue to move forward as such.”

Belhaven Improvement Association (BIA) board member Bill Osborne is glad to know the St. Ann structure could soon be coming down, but questions why it’s taken so long to get a contractor on board.

“The city needs to move more expeditiously. It’s not that difficult to get a contractor to do the work.”

BIA board member Lynn Clark said the Laurel Street home is a constant source of discussion on the neighborhood’s Nextdoor Web site.

“A week doesn’t go by that someone doesn’t say, ‘have you noticed this house on Laurel Street?’ ” she said.

The two-story structure is located next to Laurel Street Park, a popular destination for families. Trees and other storm debris have been piled up in the front yard, and have yet to be removed at press time.

As for the house on St. Ann, vegetation has grown up around it, nearly blocking the view of the Tudor-style home from the street.

“The people next door can’t sell their home because of it,” Osborne said.

The St. Ann facility is owned by David and Ruth Taub, of Jacksonville, Fla. The Laurel Street home is owned by Andrea Prince and Anthony Gunter, both of Hattiesburg.

No contact information was available for the Taubs. A phone call to a number provided for Prince was not returned.

Property taxes on both facilities are paid, according to the Hinds County Web site.

The city first initiated a demolition case for the St. Ann house in 2014. An administrative hearing was held on March 18 of that year, and a resolution authorizing the city to move forward with the case was presented to the city council on May 20, Lewis said.

After the council approved moving the case forward, owners were contacted, and in July 2014, owners asked to enter into a repair agreement to bring the house into compliance. Owners had until October 2014 to bring the house up to code.

The city took no more action on the home until October 2015, when the case was submitted to Jackson Historic Preservation Commission for approval. The commission approved tearing down the home in January 2016.

Both the St. Ann and Laurel Street facilities are located in the Belhaven Historic District.

Previous city code stated before a home in a historic district could be torn down, the applicant must obtain approval from the city’s historic preservation commission.

City rules were amended six years ago, to allow the Jackson to bypass the commission if the structures were deemed unsafe and a danger to the public.

It was unclear why the city went to the preservation commission on both houses, despite changes to the ordinance.

Jeff Seabold, chair of the commission, said the board was looking into whether the city still had to come before it for approval. It was not known how long the commission had been studying the issue.

In March 2016, quotes were solicited for the demolition work. “The contractor selected was not able to perform the work and rescinded the quote. Quotes were solicited again on April 28, 2017, and the work was awarded to another contractor,” Lewis said.

Lewis would not say why it took the city more than a year to bring on a second contractor. She also wouldn’t name the initial firm selected for the work.

She said the cost for demolition “varies based on square footage and conventional slab foundation.”

Lewis would not say how long it typically takes for the city to tear down a structure once it’s approved.

Cmdr. Jaye Coleman, who is over code enforcement, declined to comment and referred questions to Lewis.

Code enforcement opened a demolition case for the Laurel Street house in May 2015. An administrative hearing was held in July of that year, and in August 2015, a resolution to proceed with the case was presented to the city council.

On October 18, 2015, the case was submitted to the historic preservation commission. That board signed off on tearing down the structure in March 2016. Since then, the Laurel case has not moved forward.

“The next step will require the pulling of asbestos samples to determine if the structure contains hazardous material, after which quotes may be solicited to hire a private contractor,” Lewis said.

Lewis would not offer specifics on why the Laurel case has been delayed. “I am sure you are aware of the lengthy process and abundance of cases that are handled daily. At any time cases may be halted or delayed for numerous reasons and priorities.”