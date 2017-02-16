Officials Mum

Court records allege Jackson ‘pay to play’ environment

Local, state and federal officials were mum last week on whether they were investigating sexual harassment and pay to play allegations against the city of Jackson and Mayor Tony Yarber.

In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in February, former city employee Stephanie Coleman states that the city attempted to steer major contracts to various Yarber campaign contributors.

When she raised concerns, she was threatened and told she would lose her job if she didn’t perform sexual acts, according to Coleman.

Coleman, who served as the city’s Equal Business Opportunity (EBO) officer, was hired in January 2015. Court filings did not state when Coleman was fired, but that she was let go after refusing to acquiesce to requests for sex from Director of Economic Development Jason Goree.

It was not known last week if law enforcement was investigating the claims. Neither the Mississippi attorney general’s office nor the U.S. attorney’s office would say if they were looking into allegations.

“Per our office policy, we can neither confirm, deny nor comment on the existence or non-existence of an investigation,” said Rachael Ring, public information officer for Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood.

An official with Gregory Davis, U.S. attorney for the state’s southern district, said her office also was unable to confirm or deny whether an investigation was taking place, and multiple calls to Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith were not returned.

Federal officials are investigating a related bribery case in the city of Atlanta involving Mitzi Bickers, a major campaign contributor of Mayor Yarber.

According to WSB-TV Atlanta, a federal subpoena was recently handed down requiring the city to hand over some 1.4 million pages of documents in a bribery scandal involving some of the same players.

There, Bickers is being investigated for her alleged involvement in a bribery scandal that implicated her business partner E.R. Mitchell.

“Mitchell pleaded guilty to commit bribery and money laundering for paying more than $1 million to unnamed person to secure construction contracts in Atlanta from 2010 to 2015,” according to a January 25 article in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

According to media outlets there, it was unclear of Bickers’ involvement.

Back in Jackson, Coleman is accusing Bickers of attempting to capitalize on her donations to Yarber.

In May 2015, Bickers and Coleman met at Parlor Market, where Bickers allegedly told her “the mayor wanted to express his gratitude for her service by allowing her to participate in a few upcoming major contracts.”

Bickers allegedly then asked Coleman how she could become a certified minority business owner in the city, and “what would be required to put together competitive proposals to the city regarding these upcoming major projects.”

Three major contracts were cited in court filings, a $15 million sludge-hauling contract for the Savanna Street Wastewater Treatment Plant, consent decree program manager position, and one-percent program manager.

“Ms. Bickers stated that Mayor Yarber had decided she would get the EPA consent decree management contract with a partner of her choosing. Ms. Coleman’s help was needed to make sure the paperwork looked good enough to justify awarding the contact to the Bickers team,” according to the complaint.

Previously, the consent decree was being managed by a joint venture including Waggoner Engineering and AJA Consulting. A stop work order was issued against Waggoner/AJA last spring.

The Sun attempted numerous times to find out why Yarber officials had issued the stop work order, including calling Yarber in January, but did not receive a response.

The council rejected Yarber’s request to approve a proposal including firms owned by Bickers, and later brought on the administration’s third choice for the program management position, which included Waggoner/AJA as subcontractors.

In 2015 the Sun first reported on allegations that Yarber attempted to steer a $15 million sludge removal contract to a firm owned by Socrates Garrett, the mayor’s former campaign finance chairman. According to documents obtained by the paper, score sheets from the evaluation process were altered to ensure that Garrett and partner firm Denali Water Solutions received the bid.

The project included hauling several hundred thousand tons of waste, or bio-solids, from the Savanna plant, as required by the EPA consent decree.

Former Public Works Director Kishia Powell, who is also being named in the Atlanta bribery scandal, admitted in a memo obtained by the Sun that she altered the scoring sheets to favor Garrett. Powell left the city last May and took a job in Atlanta as the watershed commissioner.

However, court records show Yarber wanted Coleman to take the fall for it.

“When stories began circulating that the bio-solids scoring sheets had been altered to favor Denali-Garrett, Mayor Yarber confronted (Coleman) and instructed her to publicly state that she changed the scoring sheets, ‘because she had nothing to lose by doing so,’ but Public Works Director Kishia Powell could lose her license as a professional engineer if it was determined she altered the scoring sheets.”

Coleman denied any role in altering the scores, and “told the mayor she would not take the blame for this action.”

Garrett’s proposal was twice rejected by the city council.

Coleman also said she spoke out against Bickers during the consent decree program manager evaluation process.

IMS Engineers, the city’s current one-percent program manager, also was listed in the suit. IMS was hired as program manager, despite receiving the third-highest score in the evaluation process.

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed is standing by Powell, telling WSB-TV that “you can basically make any claim you want in a lawsuit in Mississippi. So I don’t have any intention of throwing Kishia Powell under the bus.”

Coleman, though, was not so lucky. After failing to back Denali and Bickers, she was told by Goree that “‘the folks at the top’ were ‘really upset with her’ and that it was likely she would be terminated unless someone intervened on her behalf.”

Goree said he would speak up for her in return for “sexual favors.”

Coleman turned down Goree’s proposal, and “a few days later” she was fired.

Coleman is seeking damages including back pay, compensatory and punitive damages, attorney’s fees, costs and expenses, and other relief “to which she may be properly entitled,” court filings state.

Jackson city officials couldn’t be reached for comment.

A copy of the filing can be found at northsidesun.com.