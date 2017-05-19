Plans for three new buildings in Madison recently approved

Madison officials recently approved site plans for the Mississippi Premiere Plastic Surgery Center and a Dyatech office building.

The Mississippi Premiere Plastic Surgery Center will have five doctors in the facility, which will be located in the Fountains of Madison.

“It will be a 15,000-square-foot, one-story building,” said Brad Heath with Dean and Dean Architects. “It’s a medical office building that will house exam rooms for pre-operative and post-operative consultations, and a spa.”

The facility will also have an ambulatory surgery center.

“The way a lot of surgery centers work right now is, they operate out of several locations,” said Heath. “One of their main clinics is out of St. Dominic’s. But they want everything to be under one roof.”

Construction should take 10 months, and the surgery center should be open spring 2018.

Dyatech is a third-party administrator for 401k funds and provides service across the nation. The new Madison office will be located on Woodgreen Place.

“This corporate office will have approximately 60 employees,” said Bruce Woods, partner with JH&H Architects. “The building will be 27,000 square feet and two stories.”

Dyatech currently has its office in Ridgeland. “They’re in the old IMB building by Walmart off Wheatley,” said Woods. “They wanted a corporate space that provided a nice environment for employees, kind of a corporate office building setting.”

The new location in Madison is a lake-front property.

“They wanted to build a new office building on a large piece of property. We looked in Ridgeland and Madison. The owner was particularly fond of being on the interstate and having visibility. We looked at half a dozen properties.”

Woods said he wasn’t exactly sure about the construction timeline, but that the new building should be occupied by fall 2018.

Another community development project has recently given the go ahead from city officials as well.

The Madison Medical Complex was approved during a recent board of aldermen meeting.

“The complex is located behind the Mississippi Vein Clinic,” said Kianca Stringfellow, director of Madison community development. “The buildings will connect and will include a chiropractic office, a pharmacy and space to expand Dr. Michael Manning’s current men’s and advanced wellness clinic.”

The new building will be approximately 10,000 square feet.