Group hoping to revive ‘popular watering hole’ vibe at Hilton on June 17

Poets did Cheers one better. Not only did everybody know your name. They’ve still got your number.

A Poets Reunion Saturday, June 17 will gather the gang (both sides of the bar, stage and dining room) once more for eats, drinks and tunes - live, of course - at Fitzgerald’s at the Hilton Jackson.

Anchoring a corner of The Quarter on Lakeland for decades, Poets was the lively draw for the capital city’s professional set to meet, mix and mingle from the 1972 through the turn of this past century.

A chat between Sam Jew and Bill Featherstone in the wee hours of a New Year’s Eve party at Fitzgerald’s hatched a plan. “We should get together. … That was the seed that sprouted,” Sam Jew says of the idea to reunite. Poets fans and toast those good old days. A select trio of dishes from the old Poets menu - the Poets burger, shrimp scampi and steak marinade - will be available. Johnny Crocker and Debbie Buie will supply the music, with guest musicians a distinct possibility. There’s no cover charge, just a cash bar, special menu and even special room rates.

Poets restaurant and bar occupied a key place in the social life of an era in Jackson, delivering Old World food and drink in a setting plush with vintage touches and live greenery.

“Back in those days, I think they called them fern bars,” Jew recalls from his Millsaps College student/Poets waiter days back in 1973 and 1974. “Everybody went to either T.G.I. Friday’s or Scrooge’s or Poets.” He laughs for a sec. “I just remember having to take those frigging ferns out every day to water them.”

Poets was Jackson’s premier brick and fern bar, kicked up a notch. Friends James W. “Bill” Sanders and Leslie “Bubba” Spencer founded Poets - Sanders on the financial end and Spencer on the workhorse, general manager, decorator and designer side, according to Bubba’s son, Sam. Poets longtime bookkeeper Linnie Shirley was key, too, as was Grace Adams, whose culinary contributions, from daily specials to desserts and soups, helped feed Poets’ success.

The Eastover crowd wanted their own place to go, he says, speculating the conversation between golf buddies might’ve gone something like, “Why not? Yeah Bill, go ahead, build us a bar.” Poets was a cornerstone investment in The Quarter shopping center on Lakeland, which was brand new at the time.

“The best thing about Poets - it wasn’t just a brick and fern bar,” Sam Sanders says. “All the antiques in there were original. They were real. They weren’t imitation bric-a-brac.” Furnishings were as authentic as the seafood, steaks, pastas, crepes and burgers. The mahogany backbar with a marble counter, the stained glass Peacock window, the big moose head where waiters hung their hats after a shift, were as much a part of a fun and groovy scene as the homemade mixers, baked bean pots and dinner rolls and breads fresh from Olde Tyme Deli.

Add nightly music to that mix and you’ve got “really the mother ship of entertainment at the time,” says Cary Spence, night manager 1979-84 and general manager after Spencer’s death, from 1991-98.

Poets completed the triangle in northeast Jackson, with Scrooge’s and T.G.I. Friday’s, and “was ground zero for entertainment,” Spence says. “It was the watering hole for Eastover and just generally an unbelievable dark wood, brass and glass. That was the concept … very plush. It was a great venue.”

Live music every night for 30 years was a big draw, pulling in listeners for Jackson-born and -based talent. That included: Michael G. Brown, Fred Knobloch, Cassandra Wilson (then Fowlkes, sitting in with These Days before her jazz star fame), These Days (Sergio Fernandez, Raphael Semmes, Ronnie Wesley and Jack Thomas) with a six-year house gig there, and Andy Hardwick at the piano bar. Into the ’90s, there was Johnny Crocker, Michael Barranco, Meet the Press, Larry Brewer, Hunter Gibson and the Gators, Barry Leach, Gillmore Hopkins with Chris Gil, “just to name a few,” Spence says.

“Malcolm White opened up next door at Skid Marks, and I told him, if you want a large venue you need a warehouse and a cover charge, and he pretty much took my advice,” Spence says with a chuckle. “He moved from the little bitty Skid Marks, to downtown.”

Poets was an action hub for northeast Jackson. Loyalty and longevity covered both sides of the bar. “You had Larry, Bubbie and Preston, the bartenders, in their respective corners and they knew everybody and what their drink was. It was an amazing thing,” Spence says. It lasted, too - 21 years for Larry Luke and Bubbie Windham, about 15 for Preston Tolley.

A combination of factors - changes at The Quarter, rising costs, competition, age and a generation who’d outgrown the scene - were behind the decision to close Poets in 2002. “The great run of the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s had come full circle,” Sam Sanders says.

Former Poets regulars might have found subsequent roosts at Char, Scrooge’s and Bravo. But nostalgia exerts a powerful pull. The ferns are long gone but the good feelings remain and reunion organizers count on reviving that old Poets vibe at Fitzgerald’s.

Folks went to Poets for good drinks, good food, a good bar and good music. The social buzz kept them coming back.

“It was a little bit more than a Cheers bar,” Jew says. “Everyone knew each other. But it was different - you may want to call it a Poets culture, because we still stay in contact with everyone. It’s been 30, 40 years. People still stay in touch with one another after all these years.”