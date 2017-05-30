Fewer repairs since purchase of two patching machines

Two purchases designed to make the city of Jackson more efficient in filling potholes don’t appear to be living up to their promise.

In 2015, Jackson purchased two pothole patching machines, for approximately $200,000 apiece.

The devices were bought at the behest of the city’s former public works director, who said the machines would require fewer people to operate, and free up road crews to work elsewhere in the city.

Despite having two machines in operation, Jackson is filling fewer potholes than ever, and officials are citing vacancies in public works as the reason why.

Jackson crews repaired 1,454 potholes in January; 1,449 in February; 1,296 in March and 1,003 in April, according to city records.

By contrast, in 2016, crews filled 22,116 potholes, or around 1,843 a month. And in 2015, the city filled around 30,000 potholes, or approximately 2,500 a month, according to Jackson’s audited financials.

Records do not indicate whether the repairs were made by traditional work crews or with the pothole patchers.

Jackson spokeswoman Sheena Lewis said the machines are being used, but fewer repairs are being made because of “staff vacancies” in public works.

And even with fewer potholes being repaired, Lewis said the machines have made the city more efficient.

“The work of the pothole machine lasts longer,” she said. “This allows other crew members to go elsewhere and (they) end up covering more.”

The number of vacancies in the department were not immediately available.

However, the department’s ranks have dwindled in recent years.

The city reported 157 employees in public works for fiscal year 2016, down from 240 the year before. In 2014, Jackson had 325 public works staffers, and in 2013, the capital city had 461, according to the city’s 2016 audit.

The city purchased its pothole machines in 2015, at the behest of former public works Director Kishia Powell.

The first was a Leeboy RA 400, from Mid-South Machinery in Jackson, for around $210,000. It was paid for with funds from the city’s one-percent infrastructure sales tax.

In November 2015, the city purchased a second device, a PB Loader for around $180,000.

Powell told the city council the machines required only one or two people to operate, compared with three to five individuals on a traditional work crew.

The Leeboy delivered to the city in November or December of that year.

Powell said at the time of the purchase the department would track the machine to determine its efficiency.

However, a year later, when the Sun requested a log of the machine’s use, we were told no log existed.

The second machine was delivered in April 2016.