Power lines moved to protect eagles’ nest

A powerful bird has made its home at Lake Caroline. The bird is so powerful, it moved Entergy’s transmission lines.

The eagles’ nest lies just east of Catlett Road and on Stout Road.

“We were made aware of the nest a couple of years ago when Entergy was building a new transmission line in Madison County,” said David Felder, supervisory fish and wildlife biologist of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at the Mississippi Ecological Services Field Office.

“Entergy ended up rerouting the new line to the east of Stout Road in part to avoid impacting this nest,” said Felder.

The bald eagle used to be part of the Endangered Species Act, but was removed several years ago. The eagle is still protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, according to Felder.

“Basically, you cannot remove or destroy an eagle nest or disturb nesting eagles within a certain buffer of the nest without a federal permit,” he explained. “When Entergy was going to run the transmission line straight down Catlett Road, they were going to get very close to the nest.”

Felder said Entergy decided to go farther east with the transmission line because of the nest.

“They got 660 feet away from the nest. That’s our magic number…”

The same transmission line was opposed last year by Lake Caroline developer Robert Stockett, who claimed the power line would interfere with The Shores at Lake Caroline development.

Hearings were held at the Mississippi Public Service Commission (MPSC) between Entergy and Stockett.

Felder said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was made aware of the current nest in 2015, and that it was built by a pair of eagles that had previously built a nest in Lake Caroline.

“I was already aware of Entergy’s plan to build a new transmission line in the general area, so I made sure they were aware of this new nest.”

“I believe the Lake Caroline birds to be this pair,” said Nick Winstead, ornithologist of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. “Bald Eagles will reuse the same nest multiple years, but will also have other nests in their territory that they’ve previously used and abandoned for new nests.”

Winstead said eagles sometimes return to older nests or create new ones when they want to move from the site they used the previous nesting season.

According to Felder, the older nest was west of Catlett Road closer to the Lake Caroline dam.

“Eagles will build new nests periodically and alternate between nests from year to year. Assuming the nest stays in good condition and they are not being disturbed, I would think it’s possible for one pair to use one nest their entire lives.”

Winstead said a territory can remain active as long as the pair is alive and still together, if there are no disturbances that cause them to abandon an area.

“If one member of the pair dies or parts ways, it could result in the territory becoming defunct or could result in a new pair member for the territory. Through this sequence of events, a territory could remain active well past the lifespan of any given eagle. All depends on habitat quality and disturbance.”

For more information about guidance on determining what actions may disturb nesting bald eagles, visit https://www.fws.gov/southeast/es/baldeagle/.