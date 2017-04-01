Jackson wants legislators to reverse law taking over airport

JACKSON CITY officials are asking the Legislature to repeal a law that would allow the state to take over Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

In 2016, state lawmakers passed SB 2162, a bill that would have done away with the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) and replaced it with a board made up of officials from the state and region.

In addition to the city’s requests, the bill is currently being challenged in U.S. Southern District Court, and is temporarily being blocked by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA issued a new policy that essentially blocked the state’s efforts, and in July, a federal judge granted the airport’s governing body permission to seek an injunction against the state in U.S. Southern District Court.

JMAA has also filed suit against the state in an attempt to prevent the takeover.

“As long as SB 2162 is on the books it is a threat. We would not want it to remain and be brought up later,” JMAA member Rosie Pridgen said.

FAA officials told the Sun the block is only temporary and that the courts or the Legislature will ultimately decide the airport’s future.

“The FAA’s position is that the change in the airport’s governing structure is a local decision,” said FAA spokeswoman Arlene Salac.

She also said the FAA would not act on a takeover application “until the dispute is definitely resolved to the satisfaction of the FAA.”

Even though the FAA will not act on the takeover, it also will not serve as mediator in the case.

“Officials at the state and local level should work together to transfer the airport in compliance with federal law,” Salac said. “The FAA will not mediate disputes. It is up to local and/or state officials to resolve their differences before an application for a requested change in sponsorship/ownership is submitted to the FAA.”

It was unknown if the FAA’s stance would change once a new president takes office.

SB 2162 was authored by District 20 Sen. Josh Harkins, a Republican from Rankin County. The bill was approved by the Republican-led House and Senate, and signed off on by Republican Gov. Phil Bryant.

Under provisions of the bill, the current airport authority would be done away with and replaced with a nine-member panel of regional representatives.

The mayor, Jackson City Council, the Madison and Rankin County boards of supervisors, and the lieutenant governor would appoint one member each. The commission would also include one representative each from the Mississippi National Guard and the Mississippi Development Authority, and two representatives appointed by the governor.

Harkins told the Sun previously that the airport is being mismanaged, and pointed to the fact that rates in Jackson were higher than at other airports. He pointed to Jackson-Evers’ loss of Southwest Airlines. Harkins also cited the fact that it has hundreds of acres of undeveloped property.

JMAA officials, as well as Southwest, said the move was a business decision and not because of management at the airport. In 2015, Southwest cut services at numerous airports as part of corporate restructuring. Other ports cut by Southwest included ones in Richmond, Va., Greenville, S.C., and Wichita, Kan., as part of major corporate restructuring efforts.

As for new development, authority officials are currently in talks with a developer to bring in a $165 million mixed-use development called the Pinelands Lifestyle Center. Additionally, several hundred acres along the property have received designations from Entergy Mississippi as being development-ready for factories and other major industries.

Harkins’ bill also creates new guidelines for members serving on the commission, which essentially would disqualify all JMAA members from service.

Both members appointed by the governor must have a “valid pilot’s license or certification issued by the (FAA),” the law states.

Other commissioners must have experience in fields including accounting, financial analysis, executive management, aviation, economic development, commercial construction, aviation law, engineering or public financing.

The measure was expected to take effect on July 1.

JMAA board members currently include a retired educational administrator, pastor, registered nurse, former Jackson director of solid waste, and federal probation officer/radio personality.

The measure passed mainly along party lines, with Northside representatives Bill Denny, Joel Bomgar and Cory Wilson, all Republicans, voting in favor of it.

Rep. Kathy Sykes and Sen. David Blount, both Democrats, voted against it.

All current JMAA members were appointed by a Democratic mayor and majority Democratic City Council and are all African-American.