Reunion project includes new clubhouse

The country club at Reunion is undergoing a large expansion. The club will have a new clubhouse and expanded fitness center, according to Casey Smith, general manager of Reunion Golf and Country Club.

Last October, Reunion Inc. held a groundbreaking ceremony.

“We officially broke ground in December,” said Smith.

The new clubhouse will be more than 30,000 square feet, including a deck space. Approximately 24,000 square feet will be heated and cooled, offering fine dining, a banquet room, a board room, and expanded golf shop.

“This will transcend our operation,” said Smith. “As far as I know, we’ll have the only true banquet space in Madison.”

According to Smith, the banquet room will be ideal for any large event, such as birthdays, bridal showers and even formal weddings.

“We’re excited to offer that to our members and to those able to utilize the space for their events.”

The new clubhouse will also include men’s and women’s locker rooms, and a new golf shop that will double the current store.

“There will be a bar designed for cocktails or for dining,” said Smith.

There will be a formal and informal dining area.

“There will be a formal, a la carte dining room upstairs, and an informal grill downstairs. You can go to the grill after working out, playing tennis or golf, as you are, or for dinner with family.”

The clubhouse should be complete this coming November.

According to John Reeves, a member of the Madison planning and zoning commission, the commission approved the site plan for a clubhouse for the Reunion Golf and Country Club as well on Monday, August 8.

“Right now, they just have a golf pro shop,” said Reeves in a previous Sun article. “They’re going to build an actual clubhouse that has a beautiful structure. It’s large and nicely appointed.”

Reunion is also in the process of expanding their current fitness center.

“It’s a 2,500-square-foot addition. The current aerobics and weight room is about 2,500 square feet,” said Smith. “We’re basically doubling the center and converting our lobby to a new spin room.”

Smith said the “kid’s corner” will receive a face-lift as well.

“We have a program where we watch members’ children while the members are working out.”

With the expansion, new aerobic, cardio, free weights and machines will be added to the fitness center. There will also be more space for classes.

“Overall, we’ll be adding new equipment and creating a lot more space, which will allow us to offer more classes,” said Smith.

The Madison Board of Aldermen recently approved final plats for approximately 90 lots in Reunion, according to Chad Wages, Madison director of public works.

Honors Drive, Overbrook and Kensington have 16 new lots; Edenburg has 41 new lots; and Woodvale has 41 new lots.

Wages said 744 lots in Reunion currently have a certificate of occupancy. Reunion Inc. owns 59 lots, and another 35 lots are pending spec and custom approval. There are 26 lots where owners have not submitted plans for review by the city.