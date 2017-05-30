Ridgeland city center still top priority; years before completed

The Ridgeland city center project is still a top priority, among others, for city officials, but it will still take years before it is completed.

“We’re still working on design documents, looking at numbers, and sorting through a variety of projects,” Ridgeland community director Alan Hart said. “The board (of aldermen) has not come to a decision on priorities… There’s more than just this project that’s going into the formula.”

Hart said that along with the city center project, officials are looking at the expansion of School Street, the Rice Road and Lake Harbour Drive extensions, and Colony Park Boulevard.

“These are very large projects that have many moving parts. It simply takes time to work through the design, agency approval, acquisition, utility relocation and funding,” he explained.

While figuring out which projects should be taken care of first, the city is also looking at more funding options for the city center.

“We’re working on raising revenue options… The city center project will take many years to complete, because there are numerous buildings proposed. We continue to look for a variety of funding sources.”

In total, officials anticipate the Ridgeland city center costing approximately $42 million, and the city currently has $17 million set aside for the project.

In 2015, the city issued a $17 million bond, portions of which were earmarked for the construction of Colony Park Boulevard and the Lake Harbour Drive extension.

“The intent all along was to use the remaining funds from the $17 million bond issue on the School Street expansion and city hall. Through (that and) a variety of other funding sources, the city center fund has grown to a total revenue allocation of just over $17 million.”

Hart said officials anticipate breaking ground on city hall and the School Street expansion before year’s end, with a construction period of 14 to 18 months.

The center will be located on 25 acres of land on the north side of School Street and the west side of U.S. Highway 51, facing the Ridgeland Police Department.

The city hall would be the first building on Ridgeland’s new city center site.

Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee said the city is looking at the possibility of having a fine arts center as well. Other potential buildings could include a new library and community center.

The center is needed, in part, to provide residents with better access to city hall and other local government entities. City hall is currently located at the corner of U.S. 51 and Lake Harbour Drive.

Design of the new city hall is being completed by Alan Grant, vice president of Dean and Dean Associates Architects.

The two-story building will be approximately 30,000 square feet and will feature what Grant calls “traditional and contemporary elements.”

“We will have traditional detail in the windows, and traditional materials, but will have a more contemporary style with the columns and other elements,” he said.

Once completed, the hall will feature a new mayor’s office, as well as offices for finance and administration, community development, public works, and recreation and parks.

“It’s reflective of what a city hall should mean to a community. It will be a center point,” Grant said.

Ridgeland government has been operating out of a former commercial building that the city purchased at some point between 1985 and 1989. Prior to the city hall locating there, the facility had been used by a company that made blueprints.

“The building has been retrofitted to death,” McGee said. “It’s served its purpose. It’s time to do something different.”