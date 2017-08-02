Robert Gibbs on chamber partnership

Robert Gibbs is the 2017 chairman of the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership (GJCP). The Jackson native is a graduate of Murrah High School, Tougaloo College and the University of Mississippi School of Law. He is a partner with the Gibbs Travis Law Firm. He and his wife, Rep. Deborah Gibbs, have two children, Ariana, an attorney, and Justis, a junior at Howard University. He recently spoke to Sun Senior Staff Writer Anthony Warren about the chamber, its challenges, and his plans for the upcoming year.

What are your plans as chairman?

“I want to see our community continue to grow. We’ve had some outstanding developments over the last couple of years, with Continental Tire (announcing it will come) to the area. I want to keep that spirit of bringing more businesses to the community. Also, if you were at our annual meeting, you heard a presentation from a speaker who came from Birmingham, who was a cheerleader in bringing things there. I want to be a cheerleader, so we can recruit more businesses to be involved with the chamber.”

I do have a question about the Continental Tire plant. What kind of economic impact is this expected to have in Hinds County?

“I don’t have the numbers in front of me, but it will have a major impact. It’s going to be very similar to the impact we had from Nissan, and it’s going to be in Hinds County, which is good for the county and going to increase the county’s tax base. There are going to be a large number of jobs that will be available here, so the workforce will improve. One thing we have to do is make sure we have a sufficient workforce, ready to take advantage of the job opportunities.”

This brings me to the next thing I want to ask about. At the annual meeting, the chamber talked about how it was going to start using the ACT National Career Readiness Test as a way to measure workforce readiness. Can you tell me about that?

“It’s an opportunity of matching graduates of our educational institutions with job opportunities with companies that are presently here and going to come. It’s a way of matching skill levels with the job needs of employers. It’s worked in a number of communities, and we’re looking forward to making sure it works here as well.”

From what I understand, ACT offers the test, and those who take it receive a certification, either bronze, gold, silver or platinum. That information is then used in helping those individuals find work. Who can take the test?

“Anyone in the workforce, from students in high school and colleges, to people who are in the workforce. The whole purpose is to let them take it, so they can know what their skills are, so we can match them with employers.”

What are the biggest challenges for GJCP right now?

“I wouldn’t say there are any big challenges, but there will be changes. Leadership Greater Jackson, which has been part of the chamber for 30 years, will transition to its own body. The chamber has decided it will focus more on business, economic development and making sure our members are serviced. Leadership Greater Jackson is a great program – I am a graduate of the program. We have been working with their board, and decided it was a great time to transition away, so they could stand alone, since there have been over a thousand graduates.”

How will LGJ survive?

“They have their own board, and I don’t want to speak for the board, but they’re anxious to start the program under its own umbrella. They feel there are significant graduates who can support the program. The chamber will be supportive, but it just won’t be under our umbrella.”

Will GJCP support leadership with funding?

“No, the funding for it will not come from the chamber. But again, I’m a graduate and there are over 1,000 graduates, so I expect the board will have fund-raising efforts just like the chamber does. Those funds it raises will go specifically to that program.”

Let’s switch gears here and talk about chamber funding. The Partnership has lost one of its funding sources because of the loss of ChamberPlus (an insurance program). How is GJCP coping?

“The Affordable Care Act has changed ChamberPlus. It was an organization that allowed the chamber to have financial independence. When that changed, the chamber started looking at that and realized there had to be another way to fund our programs. Last year was our first year with the Total Resource Campaign, or TRC. The TRC effort is to identify programs within the chamber to allow companies, businesses and organizations to specifically sponsor. What we learned is that most chambers have a similar mechanism for fund-raising. Last year, Donna Sims, our 2016 chair, led TRC and we were able to sell sponsorships for a lot of programs and activities the chamber sponsored. It was our first year, we raised what we hoped to raise. We are in our second year, Jenna Maloney is going to chair it for the second year, and we believe it will go a long way to replace funding from ChamberPlus.”

Is there an amount you hope to raise this year? Also, can you give me an example of how TRC works?

“My firm sponsored one of the member orientation programs – we recruit new members and they come and learn about the chamber and its programs. At our annual meeting, when we gave out awards, we invited the companies on stage to help share in awarding them. Those companies sponsored those awards, so they were able to get some recognition for their sponsorships. I can’t give you a figure (on what we want to raise), but the whole goal is to supplement the income lost from ChamberPlus.”

Have chambers in other parts of the nation had to deal with these challenges as well?

“Yes, one reason we know about TRC is because of what other chambers are doing. It’s a way of spreading to smaller businesses the opportunities to sponsor a program or activity. Other (chambers) have done this, and those efforts have been very successful. We don’t know what will happen (with ChamberPlus) with the new presidential administration, but we won’t be waiting on that. We saw (changes to ChamberPlus coming under the Affordable Care Act) and we’re trying to be proactive.”

Finally, let’s talk a little about Vision 2022. That plan was launched 10 years ago, and included a number of items that the community hoped would come to fruition by 2022. How is that going?

“It’s going well. The primary program, I would say, is the One Lake project. We have been working very hard since the start of the plan to pull together all of the reports and complete all of the studies to make the lake development a reality. We’ve gone to Washington a couple of times to meet with our congressional delegation to make sure funding will be there for it. We are closer now than we’ve ever been to making this a reality. I was talking last evening to one of the attorneys working on this, and if things continue to go well, we could be in a position to start work (on it) in 2018. I would say the plan (Vision 2022) has been a success if nothing else happens other than that.

“We are also real close to having the trail plan completed, which is going to be called the Museum to Market Trail. It will start at the Mississippi Farmers Market and take you to the museums at Lakeland Drive. I think it too will be completed within the 10-year timespan.”