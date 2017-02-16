Sales taxes in Ridgeland, Madison increasing while Jackson experiences loss

General sales tax revenues continue to rise in Madison and Ridgeland, but have dropped off slightly in the capital city.

From July 1 to December 31, 2016, Jackson received $14,820,752 in sales tax diversions from the state.

The amount is about half a million dollars less than the city received during the same time period in 2015 according to data provided by the Mississippi Department of Revenue (MDOR).

The city of Madison, on the other hand, brought in about $400,000 more in diversions in the second half of 2016, for an amount totaling $3,895,768, MDOR reports shows. The city netted $3,482,000 through the second half of the prior year.

At first glance, it appeared Ridgeland had the greatest drop in sales tax diversions. However, upon further review, figures show the city’s sales tax diversions also continued to rise.

From July to December 2016, Ridgeland received $6,509,212 in sales tax revenues. For the same time in 2015, Ridgeland brought in about $8.23 million, MDOR figures show.

Mayor Gene McGee credits the discrepancy to an audit conducted by the city early in the 2016 fiscal year. Fiscal years for municipalities run from October 1 to September 30, meaning the fiscal year for 2016 ended September 30 of the same year.

“We went back and found out there had been businesses that had not been paying sales taxes,” he said. “It makes (our numbers) look skewed, when you compared this year to last year.”

In all, the audit determined that the city was due another $1.7 million, which the city reported receiving in September 2015, city records show.

“We go and look at different businesses in the city and check with the Department of Revenue to make sure they’re sending us (the proper amount),” McGee said. “It has happened before.”

Without including the $1.7 million, Ridgeland brought about $157,000 more in the second half of 2016 than the year before, bringing the total to around $6.7 million.

Cities receive an 18 percent diversion from all sales tax dollars generated on retail sales within their corporate limits. The funds are collected and then dispersed by MDOR on a monthly basis.

The amount does not include special assessments, like the city of Jackson’s hospitality tax or one-percent infrastructure sales tax.