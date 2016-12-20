Santa Claus on plans for Christmas Eve

Santa Claus is gearing up for his big night, Christmas Eve. Last week, he took a break from making last-minute preparations, and visited the Sun to share some milk and cookies and thank us for publishing letters to him. Years ago he asked if we would publish them so that he could read them while he was reading the paper. Who could refuse Santa? Staff Writer Megan Phillips had the opportunity to talk to him about the holidays.

Santa, good to see you again. How was your trip down?

“It was great. I always like to come down here before Christmas, just so we can make sure the sled is working OK and the reindeer are up for the trip.”

Of course, your visit with us pales in comparison to your trip on Christmas Eve night.

“Ho! Ho! Ho! That’s true, but I always like to come by. I’ll never pass up a chance to enjoy some milk and cookies with the staff of my favorite newspaper.”

By the way, thanks for the great Christmas gifts last year. I didn’t know you made computers at the toy shop.

“Actually, we don’t. We source a lot of the work out. It’s easier that way. We have deals with all of the big electronics makers.”

What’s the hot gift this year?

“Hatchimals are very popular. From what I understand, they’re comparable to Furbys, which were popular about 15 years ago.”

I’ve never heard of a Hatchimal. Is it any fun?

“It must be! All the kids want one!”

Are there any toys making comebacks?

“Fitbits and hoverboards are still popular this year, as are American Girl Dolls and Apple products. These darn kids want these high-tech toys younger and younger.”

Will you have a hard time filling all of the orders, or, should I say, requests?

“Not at all. The nice and naughty list helps me sort everything out. Of course, some kids might not get the exact toy they want, but I’ll do my best.”

Are there a lot of naughty people on the list this year?

“There were thousands of naughty people on the list this year. You can probably guess where most of them are located.”

I’m terrible at guessing games. Give me a clue.

“Let’s just say there are a lot of spoiled folks in your nation’s capital. Few people in Congress will wake up happy on Christmas morning. Politicians rarely make the nice list. They seem to stir up strife every time they talk.”

I’m sure the kids on the Northside have been good, though.

“Northside kids are usually some of the best on my route. I will be spending a lot of time in Northeast Jackson and south Madison County on Christmas Eve.”

How’s Mrs. Claus doing? What’s she been up to in the past year?

“She’s doing well. In fact, she’s picked up a few new hobbies in her off time.”

You mentioned she picked up bee-keeping last year. Anything new?

“She’s gotten into gardening.”

Bee-keeping, then gardening? How can she do that at the North Pole?

“We were able to convert one of the older, abandoned toy factories into a greenhouse. Mrs. Claus got the flowers and bees imported. It’s going very well. We started producing our own honey this year.”

Did you remember to bring us a sample like you promised last year?

“As a matter of fact, I did! Let me know what you think, and I’ll pass it on to the Mrs.”

What about you, Santa? What are some of your hobbies?

“Well, last year I really got into running marathons and half marathons. This year, I’m taking it to a whole new level: scuba diving. I’m also on the lookout for new locations for the factories. Climate change has taken a toll.”

Have you found a good possible location?

“Hawaii looks promising. They’ve gotten a lot of snow this year.”

With all this new activity, are you trying to keep your diet in check, too?

“Not at all. Cookies and milk are always too good to pass up.”

I’m sure you don’t have a particularly favorite cookie — every cookie is good. But is there one you’ve fancied more than others this season?

“Probably Oreos, which are, of course, milk’s favorite cookie. The best way to eat them: put them in the fridge (or ice capsule in the North Pole) long enough for them to get cool and hard. Dip them in milk, then devour.”

In terms of traveling on Christmas Eve, how do you stay safe? Lots of people aren’t as lucky as we are to have a safe home in the Northside this year.

“I don’t have any trouble at all. I’ve told you about my invisibility device, which keeps me and the reindeer safe. Plus, I usually get escorts from military jet fighters when they can keep up with me.”

Well, Santa, I don’t want to hold you up any longer. You’ve got to get back to the North Pole to make sure all of my Christmas presents are ready. Is there any message that you’d like to leave with our readers?

“Yes. It’s been a tough year for many people, but remember to stay focused on the real reason for the season: Jesus Christ. Go to church, be a little more giving, spend some time with your families, and have a Merry Christmas!”