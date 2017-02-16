Daughter picks up mother’s work of painting hay bales off Steed road

What started as a small tradition between mother and daughter has transformed into a seasonal tradition that brightens everyone’s day.

Although she wouldn’t call herself a true artist, Mary Ann Black has become very skilled at painting a hay bale located on her family property off Steed Road in Ridgeland.

She has painted everything from prom-posals to Easter bunnies to an Irishman for St. Patrick’s Day.

“My parents (Glenn and Mary Beth Ray) own that land,” said Mary Ann. “My mom’s maiden name is Steed. I grew up on that road… I’ve lived there for 15 years. My husband (John) and I have been married that long.”

After Mary Ann’s 20s, her mother started going to one of the hay bales to paint something.

Mary Ann picked up the tradition about seven years ago herself. She’s even painted birthday-themed work onto the hay bale and taken pictures of it to send to them.

“I’ve got a little cousin who lives in Georgia, and I’ll do something for him and send a picture. Or a friend’s birthday.”

She also set up a prom-posal for a friend’s son and another friend’s daughter, who both attended Germantown.

“I just wrote, ‘Prom?’ on (the hay bale). They went on a date and… I could see him pull in and shine the lights on it, so that was cute.”

Mary Ann will also pay tribute to loved ones who have passed away.

“That same friend with the son at Germantown had a daughter who passed away, and if it’s her birthday or the day she passed away or something like that, I’ll do something kind of special for that. Just as a tribute to her.”

The hay comes from people who come out to Mary Ann’s home and cut the grass and take the hay as their payment.

“People cut the land for the hay, so you don’t have to pay people to cut it. They cut it, and then take it away… Now, though, we have to say, ‘Please leave a bale of hay, and put it right here.’ ”

Mary Ann simply uses spray paint for her work. Like a true artist, however, she always wants to make sure her work is complete and well done before she leaves it for the

Hay Bale Art, Page 6A

Continued from Page One

public eye.

“I hate it not being complete or perfect and leaving it for anyone to see. I don’t want anyone to see it until it’s ready.”

Usually, the process takes Mary Ann about an hour, assuming drivers don’t stop to talk to her, which she never minds.

“And it depends on how detailed it is. When I did the pumpkin (for Halloween), it didn’t take any time… If I’m down there by myself, it takes less time.”

Sometimes, Mary Ann’s mother will see she’s working on the hay bale and will meet her down there to help.

“I’ll paint it and it’ll be hard to get in ratio with the hay bale… My mother lives next door to us, and she likes to go down with me. She’ll sit back and say, ‘You need to make this bigger,’ and ‘You need to even it out.’ Because it’s hard seeing it close up. So, I don’t have to back up and do that. That really helps to have a back off view because up close, it looks different.”

When her mom’s not there to help, Mary Ann will bring her phone with her to give her an idea of what she’s trying to paint and how she should size it.

“I’ll look at my phone of whatever I’m wanting to do and try to get it correctly sized. But that could be hard because I’ll paint, back up, and kind of paint over it again.”

Thinking of new ideas is the hardest part of the process for Mary Ann.

“It’s hard to think of new things. I don’t want to do the same thing.”

For this year’s Valentine’s Day, Mary Ann has painted a double heart pierced with Cupid’s arrow.

“So the next holiday would be St. Patrick’s Day. I have done a clover, but then it just depends on what’s going on… In March, you have March Madness so I can do a basketball or something. Really, I’ll try to think up something that goes with the time of year or something, then I’ll look on my phone and search for images, and I can kind of go by those.”

August is the hardest month for Mary Ann.

“I’ll do a flag or something patriotic for July, and then August comes and you’re like, ‘Well, that’s got to go.’ So I’ve done a football because it’s football season.”

To mix things up this last Thanksgiving, Mary Ann painted “Gobble ‘til you Wobble” on her hay bale.

“I was tired of the other stuff. And at Halloween instead of painting it, I decorated it.”

For the double hearts painted on the hay now, Mary Ann thought to do multiple hearts, and remembered a decoration she’d seen in a store recently.

“It was a heart with the arrow through it, and I thought, ‘Maybe I’ll do that.’ So I looked on (my phone) and I saw the double heart with the arrow, and I thought, ‘Oh I’ll try that.’ So just kind of one thing turns into another thing.”

The best thing about the process for Mary Ann is the joy it brings to people.

“We’ve had people leave notes there by the hay. One time we had a note from a lady whose mother lived at the Blake, and she would take her mother on a drive every now and again, and she would specifically drive out there by the hay, just so she would have something happy to think about.”

People have even left Christmas happies, spray paint, cards and even money.

“And they won’t sign it,” said Mary Ann. “So I know people love it, and it never fails when I’m down there, people honk and they wave… I guess it’s like seeing someone famous.”

Although Mary Ann thoroughly enjoys painting her hay bale, the task comes with some obligation.

“It is not a pressure but I do, in a way, feel obligated. I have to get my thoughts up and get in the mood and go down there and tackle it. Then I’m all happy because I always look at it every time I drive by… I do it because I know people love it.”